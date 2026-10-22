Man’s Mother Is Staying With His Brother And Sister-In-Law While She’s Visiting From Oversees, But He’s Upset That They All Went Out To Dinner Without Him

Imagine living in a different country than your mother. If she came to visit and was staying with your brother, would you be upset if they all went out to eat at a restaurant near your home but didn’t invite you to join them?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he’s pretty upset about it. He feels left out because he literally was left out. But he’s also wondering if he’s making a big deal out of nothing. His sister-in-law seems to think he is.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for getting upset that they didn’t include me on family’s night out even it was just within my neighborhood? Context: me, my brother and SIL are working overseas. My elderly mom came for visit from home country for 2 weeks. We traveled last weekend and hotel was fully paid by my friend. Mind you it wasn’t cheap, it was a last minute booking, it was around $2000.

Then there was some drama.

We cut our trip short because some emergency happened (not concerning the family) but somehow it forced us to go back home. We don’t live together of course. And mom is staying at brothers and SIL during her vacation. There were arguments during that trip, but nothing major. At least for me I thought they were normal minor arguments.

OP feels left out.

Today I found out they went out last night with mom and they went to somewhere close to where I live. It was just at my area. And they didn’t invite me at all. I only found out because mom mentioned it.

But his SIL seems to think he’s overreacting.

When I asked SIL why they didn’t invite me and told her that I got upset, she scolded me and told me not to make it about me. That they were doing it for mom. Somehow she turned the tables and made it my fault that I’m acting like the main character . So now my question is.. AITAH for getting upset?! Because somehow she made me feel that I was the AH because I got upset.

I can understand why OP’s upset. Why didn’t they invite him? It seems kind of rude. At the same time, they aren’t obligated to invite him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person explains why OP is overreacting.

Another person thinks OP does have main character syndrome.

This person thinks there’s more to the story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Another person thinks FOMO is reasonable.

It’s reasonable for OP to feel like he missed out because he did miss out. However, his brother and sister-in-law aren’t obligated to invite him everywhere they go just because his mom’s in town.

Maybe he should take his mom out to dinner without them. Then they’d be even.

FOMO is real.

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