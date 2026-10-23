One HOA Board Member Is Furious at the Property Management Company. Another Doesn’t See Anything Wrong

A lot of homeowners love to complain about the HOA, and to be fair, a lot of HOAs are awful. However, a lot of homeowners may not realize everything HOA board members have to deal with.

In this story, we hear an HOA board member complain about dealing with the community’s property manager. He doesn’t think the property manager is doing a good job.

Honestly, the fact that he’s concerned about this makes him a great HOA board member.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for calling out the property manager of my HOA for not doing their job? I’m on the HOA board along with another guy. I hate our property manager and this guy loves them. He says “I’m attacking them and not letting them do their job” I say “I have a duty to the community and they work for us”

Here’s an example.

This week alone: A common area went uncut for months. I complained numerous times before finally getting fed up and saying “Please explain to me why you failed to notice the common area uncut during your drive by inspections” They waited until the day before the insurance expired and told us we need to sign immediately.

OP had a question.

I said “why did you not get three bids? I complained about this last year I’m tired of you waiting until the last minute” They told us they could t get three landscaping bids because no one wanted to bid us. I called one company who said they submitted a bid which never made it to us “Please explain to me why you didn’t present this bid to us months ago when you received it”

Here are more examples.

Hired their own CPA for an audit “I don’t trust them we need to get an outside CPA not affiliated with them. I brought this up last year and again they waited until the deadline” Gets list of violations “explain why a second notice didn’t go out in this date when they clearly didn’t fix the violation. “ “you didn’t do I sections for 3 months will you be reimbursing us for the cost” AITA who is attacking the company or am I doing the job I was elected for?

It sounds like the property management company isn’t doing their job.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Another person thinks he did the right thing.

This person has a theory.

Everyone is on OP’s side.

This is a rare story about an HOA where the HOA is not the bad guy. The HOA board member is actually the good guy. He wants what’s best for his community, and he’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right. Bravo.

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