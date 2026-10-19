Powerful Professors At His School Thought They Were Untouchable, Until One Woman Reported Their Harassment And Refused To Back Down

The sad reality in many parts of the world is that people who are politically connected have a lot of power in whatever field that they work.

That was the case in this story, where several university professors had political connections, and they were always willing to abuse the power that gave them.

That all came to a stop, however, when one brave young woman stood up to one of the professors and wouldn’t stop until they were removed from their position.

This is an inspiring story. Read through all the details below and see what you think.

Entitled professors with political connections and one brave student For context, I’m from a 3rd world country where politics has a huge amount of influence over pretty much everything, including universities.

This type of political favoritism just hurts everyone.

A lecturer (let’s call him Big Looser) joined our department with strong political connections to the then-ruling party. At first, we had no problem with him. But things changed when he started manipulating our lecturer recruitment system so that some of his close political allies, either from his university or his batch, could get hired at our university. Eventually, they created an internal clique with some students and started manipulating students results so that the next generation of teachers could also be recruited from within their clique.

This just isn’t fair.

The students who were basically their lapdogs would receive good marks from all the teachers involved in the clique. The student with the highest grade during the first two years suddenly fell behind five other students simply because he wasn’t part of the clique.

Talk about disheartening.

Other students were seriously affected too because many students dreamed of becoming professors, and being among the top students was one of the pathways toward that career. Our grading system was 60% written exams and 40% practical work like presentations, assignments, midterms, etc. The problem was that the clique controlled teachers could give you such terrible marks in that 40% portion that doing well in the written exams didn’t matter much.

It is awful that this type of thing happens.

The clique was so entitled that they genuinely acted as if they owned the entire department. They would harass or bully students, and if someone didn’t act as they wanted, they could get one of their teachers to, target, scold or intimidate them with other issues. I was involved with the student opposition party during my first two years, so they also deliberately dragged down my grades. Eventually, I quit all student political activities for my own safety as the ruling party and this clique were becoming an autocratic force that I couldn’t deal alone.

His education really suffered.

Unfortunately, leaving politics didn’t help much because the damage to my first two years’ results couldn’t really be reversed through supplementary exams. Even if I retook the written exam, the practical marks stayed the same. So, basically, I was screwed. Now this story has a bit of happy ending. After we graduated, two of our batchmates who were part of the teachers clique became lecturers themselves, through bribes and the political connections of the Big Loser.

People who abuse power are often creepy like this.

One of this batchmate (let’s call him Creepy looser) had been creepy toward girls since our university days. We used to joke that there wasn’t a female student, senior or junior, that he hadn’t tried to get into a relationship with. Once he became a teacher, however, it stopped being just creepy and became an abuse of power. He started approaching female students and using grades and thesis supervision as leverage to pressure them.

It is good that she is standing up for herself.

Eventually, a brave female student filed a complaint with the department head because her final thesis (required for completing her bachelor’s degree) was allegedly being rejected because she refused his inappropriate advances. Now guess who the department head was at that time? The Big Looser! By then, he had become a professor.

This was a smart move.

Instead of properly investigating the complaint, Big Loser tried to make the whole thing disappear. He sweet talked the student, sympathized with her and offered to personally accept her thesis if she agreed not to pursue the complaint further. She didn’t back down though. One day, she secretly recorded her conversation with Big Loser in his office and shared the recording in our university groups.

The truth is coming out now.

She then formally complained against both Big Loser and Creepy Loser. After that, lots of other female students also came forward and shared their chat and messenger screenshot of inappropriate advances by the Creepy Loser. Apparently, he had tried his luck with numerous female students, both from our department and from other departments across the university. Also, I should mention that the creepy Loser was already married with a child when all of this was happening.

People like this don’t deserve any protection.

The story blew up and became national news in my country. Students started protesting, and eventually the university permanently dismissed Creepy Loser and temporarily suspended Big Loser. Then came another plot twist. After some time, the ruling political party lost power and the opposition came into government. Big Loser’s political protection disappeared.

It must be awful to live in this type of environment.

As far as I know, he is still out of a job and has no way of returning to our university. Don’t know where the creepy looser is. He disappeared from the radar. All the other people from their clique is still alright though. Hopefully, karma catches up with them someday too.

The downfall of several powerful people began with one woman standing up for herself. Well done.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

This part was a bit questionable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Political influence can happen anywhere.

This person is happy that they got caught.

People with this kind of power usually get to abuse it forever, so this was a nice ending.

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