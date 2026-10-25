Roommate Ignores Repeated Warnings Not To Use A Washer He’s Repairing, Floods The Floors, Then Blames Him For The Damage

An unplugged appliance pulled away from the wall is usually a clear sign not to use it.

One roommate ignored repeated warnings and started laundry while the washing machine was still being repaired.

That choice flooded the kitchen, damaged the hardwood floor, and created an $800 argument over responsibility.

Let’s see how it all went down.

AITA Roommate decided to use the washer which I was repairing And flooded the hardwood floor. The repairs cost $800 and she won’t pay it. I rent a house with two other roommates (so three of us total). A while back, our washer started having a drainage issue where water would stay inside at the end of the cycle. I did some plumbing work/snaking to fix it, and while I was working on it one of my roommates (Jess) decided to run a load of laundry. I was not at the house when she did the load. When I left I had the washer pulled out, unplugged, and the snake on top. I had been updating my roommates on the status of the washer and to not use it. Jess could have messaged me, called me, or waited to do the laundry.

The hardwood floors were soaked and Jess was blaming this man.

Problem is, the drainage (discharge) hose on the back of the washer wasn’t positioned correctly at that point, so water flooded the laundry room and part of the kitchen. Jess tried to clean it up, but the hardwood floors are now buckling. The repair estimate came out to $800. Here’s the issue: Jess is blaming me, saying it’s my fault. From my perspective, I was already working on the washer. She could have called/texted me or waited, but instead ran it anyway while it wasn’t fully set up.

But he doesn’t think it’s fair to split the cost as Jess was clearly at fault.

My other roommate (Judson) thinks it “could have happened to anyone” and suggests we just split the cost three ways. I’ve been clear and responsive about everything, but I don’t think it’s fair that I should cover this. She could have texted, called, or waited. Am I wrong to think Jess should be responsible for the repair? Or do I need to just bite the bullet and split it?

Jess must be going through a laundry emergency.

Let’s see what others are saying about this.

Well, this is a possibility.

Shout out to the third roommate.

This user takes his side.

A valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

And lastly, here’s another person taking his side.

Jess ignored clear warnings and used a machine that was visibly under repair, so the resulting damage didn’t simply happen to anyone.

Splitting the bill three ways would unfairly charge an uninvolved roommate for a choice that Jess made by herself.

She saw an unplugged washer covered in repair tools and somehow read, “Press start.”