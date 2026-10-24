She Can Never Find A Place To Park, So She’s Thinking About Asking Her Neighbors To Save Her A Spot

Imagine living in a neighborhood where all the parking is first-come, first-served street parking. What would you do if you had trouble finding somewhere to park every single time you get home?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she is very frustrated by it. She blames her neighbors, their friends, and all of the cars. She has an idea about how to resolve the problem, but she’s not sure if it’s a good one or not.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA if I asked my neighbors to park somewhere else? My husband live in a neighborhood in a small city. Our block is made up of row houses or older, narrow single family homes. Nearly all homes on our side of the street have on-street parking. The neighbors across the street on our end of the block have parking behind their houses on a back street. There is also a side street people can park on, but it’s busier than our very quiet one.

She breaks down how many cars each neighbor has.

We have one car. My husband is low vision and cannot drive. There is a neighbor three doors up that has two cars, and they’ve allowed their grown soon and his partner to live with them for part of the summer, then all of the summer, and now into November. But that may get extended longer. Both men have their own car. So that household now takes up four spaces. The neighbor across the street has off street parking behind her house. They constantly have people over who park on our street.

She’s pretty frustrated.

I come home from work most nights and can’t find a spot, have to jockey into a very tight spot (often right next to a tree), or have to park on the side street. I am going crazy with this. I am so frustrated. I feel like everyone is incredibly disrespectful.

She’s thinking about asking for a favor.

Neighbors having parties. Young adults parking right in front of our house (often with half a car length between their cars). WIBTA if I asked people to save a space in front of our house? I didn’t want to make waves, but I hate coming home because I know I’m just going to end up really frustrated and crabby.

Uh, parking is first come, first served. I get that she’s annoyed because she’s having trouble finding a place to park, but I don’t think she can ask the neighbors to save her a spot.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person points out how street parking works.

Another person thinks her neighbors would say “no.”

This is a good idea.

Another person has the same suggestion.

A handicapped parking spot right in front of their house would be an excellent solution! She should really look into that. Otherwise, she’s out of luck. The neighbors aren’t going to save her a parking spot. They’re just going to think she sounds like an entitled Karen.

Street parking is first come, first served, and that can be very frustrating.

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