She Didn’t Invite Her Sister’s Boyfriend to Her Wedding and Said He’d Have to Pay if He Wanted to Come. Her Sister Is Upset

Well, one thing’s for sure…

There’s all kinds of drama going on with this family!

And, by the looks of it, I have a feeling that this situation is far from over.

It’s just a hunch I have…

But enough about me!

Read on and see what you think about what these two sisters are feuding about!

AITA for telling my sister she needs to pay for her significant other to attend my wedding? “I (27f) and my fiancé (29m) are getting married in October and have been engaged since last June. My sister (29f) at the time was very happy for me and was planning to attend the wedding with her husband who we live with.

Uh oh…

Skip forward to last November, she and her husband split up because she had an affair with his best friend. Once the affair was out in the open, she left me to pick up and get all the pieces together of her broken life at home while she was whisked away by this new man. Despite never being here, she insisted on still “living” in the master bedroom but never paid utilities for 3 months before giving up and just moving out completely, albeit she left most of her things here that we “can’t” get rid of.

This is definitely gonna cause some drama…

When I gave her the invitation to the wedding that she is supposed to be in, she got defensive because we said her new boyfriend wasn’t invited. Her new man (39m) is someone that neither me nor my fiancé know that well and frankly doesn’t seem like he needs to be there to us, but my sister was complaining that if she shows up without him, it will make her look bad to all the other guests (delusional). So, we decided that he can come to the wedding but they would need to pay for the per person fee for him. This is not exclusive to her situation either, every person who wants to bring a plus one that wasn’t explicitly invited have to pay for their entry. We are trying to have a small wedding to keep costs down, so we limited the number of guests by making sure it was close family and friends.

Maybe her sister should just stay home…?

Now that some time has passed and the wedding is getting closer, she hasn’t said anything about it to me, but she has claimed to our other family members that I am “extorting” her, and that she probably wont come unless he is also invited. This has caused a lot of my family members to come at me and say that I am being selfish because I won’t pay for his ticket for MY wedding that I am paying for, saying things like “she is your only sister” and “she will be heartbroken if she doesn’t go” and “how would you feel if you or your fiancé weren’t invited to hers”. I have been staying strong and stubborn about it because it’s my wedding and I refuse to be emotionally blackmailed by my sister for a day that I am entitled to be selfish for, but am I being too hard on her? AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

And this reader chimed in.

There’s a whole lotta drama goin’ on!

These two sisters definitely aren’t on the same page…

No doubt about it!

Her sister sounds like a real handful!