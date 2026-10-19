She Flew to Another City to Visit Her Cousin. After Her Cousin Kept Ditching Her to Apartment Hunt With a Friend, She Cut the Trip Short

Have you ever gone to visit someone who lived far away…and the trip didn’t go well?

Yeah, it’s a real bummer!

You spend a bunch of money, you take time off work, you travel a far distance, and for what?

To be treated like a fool?

Ugh!

The woman who wrote today’s story sounds pretty ticked off about how her cousin treated her…and I can’t say that I blame her.

Read on and see what you think about what went down.

AITA for booking a flight home after my cousin begged me to visit, then kept ditching me to go apartment hunting? “My cousin begged me for weeks to visit her city for a getaway. Before spending money on flights, I double-checked with her multiple times to make sure she had zero conflicts, work deadlines, or other commitments. She 100% reassured me that her schedule was totally clear and set time aside.

Oh, no…

The second I got there, she and her roommate left to go apartment hunting for hours. This happened repeatedly including late at night, leaving me sitting alone in her apartment eating takeout in a city where I know nobody.

She had enough of this!

When I finally confronted her and said it wasn’t fair to ditch me after swearing she had free time, she blew up. She called me insanely high-maintenance, entitled, and told me I was massively overreacting. I didn’t even argue.

Smell ya later!

I packed my suitcase, booked the first flight out, and went straight to the airport. I didn’t stay a single minute longer. Now our family is calling me dramatic, petty, and unsupportive. AITA?”

Check out what readers said about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another person was shocked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

And this reader has been there.

All that time, money, and effort for NOTHING.

What a bummer!

Well, at least now she knows what her cousin is really like…

This trip turned out to be a HUGE waste of money.