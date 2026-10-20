She Gave Her Boss Her College Schedule Weeks in Advance. The New Rotation Still Put Her on a Shift That Ran Into Her Evening Lectures

Few things test a part-time job like a boss who forgets you have a life outside of work.

One college student told her boss weeks ago that certain evenings were off limits, and she even provided the exact lecture times to prove it.

Then the rotation dropped, and she was placed on a shift that conflicted with her evening classes.

When she asked for a change, the reply sounded automated and completely ignored what she’d explained.

Class is in session, and management’s due for a lesson in being a little more considerate.

Keep reading for the full story.

Manager messes up my schedule, puts me on shift whilst I’m supposed to be at university and then acts as if it is my fault? I work part-time. I’m just frustrated as I have commitments at university on certain evenings that I am not supposed to miss.

She’s always tried to be upfront with her boss about her scheduling conflicts.

I told my boss this weeks ago, both verbally and in writing, once I got my university schedule. I even gave the exact timings of my lectures and when I couldn’t work.

Soon it became clear he boss wasn’t really listening.

But the other day, the weekly rotation dropped, and I was given a shift that wouldn’t end until after the beginning of my commitments.

In fact, the boss couldn’t be bothered to even respond himself.

I asked my boss if this could be changed, and I got what I believe to be an AI-generated response that does not acknowledge my specific circumstances and just says that in future, any sudden schedule changes need to be approved by the higher-ups?!

The employee can’t believe what’s happening.

I understand that it may be frustrating for my manager to have to change scheduling, but they made the mistake with the schedule. Not me. I had outlined weeks ago that I will be as flexible as I can. But these specific days/times, I could not be.

This mix-up is going to have big consequences for her.

And what’s even more frustrating is the fact that I was able to get my shift changed, but only slightly. I will still be late to my uni commitment, but only by half an hour rather than over an hour.

She’s starting to resent being treated this way.

What’s irritating is the fact that I’m just being left on delivered when I clarified that my uni schedule cannot be altered?? I know managers are like this, but I just don’t understand why they can’t ever seem to acknowledge when they make mistakes… 🫩

This sounds like a terrible place to work.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks her education is worth defending.

Maybe she just needs to be a little more forceful about it.

This commenter has a lot to say about bad bosses.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

This arrangement just isn’t fair at all.

This employee did everything a reliable worker should do, which was share her schedule early and in writing.

There’s really no excuse when this manager had the information for weeks and still built a rotation that ran straight through her lectures.

At the end of the day, she isn’t asking for special treatment. She just wants a schedule that works for her life.

Part-time work shouldn’t come with full-time responsibility.

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