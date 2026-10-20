October 20, 2026 at 2:35 pm

She Gave Her Boss Her College Schedule Weeks in Advance. The New Rotation Still Put Her on a Shift That Ran Into Her Evening Lectures

by Benjamin Cottrell

upset woman working in a kitchen

Pexels/Reddit

Few things test a part-time job like a boss who forgets you have a life outside of work.

One college student told her boss weeks ago that certain evenings were off limits, and she even provided the exact lecture times to prove it.

Then the rotation dropped, and she was placed on a shift that conflicted with her evening classes.

When she asked for a change, the reply sounded automated and completely ignored what she’d explained.

Class is in session, and management’s due for a lesson in being a little more considerate.

Keep reading for the full story.

Manager messes up my schedule, puts me on shift whilst I’m supposed to be at university and then acts as if it is my fault?

I work part-time. I’m just frustrated as I have commitments at university on certain evenings that I am not supposed to miss.

She’s always tried to be upfront with her boss about her scheduling conflicts.

I told my boss this weeks ago, both verbally and in writing, once I got my university schedule. I even gave the exact timings of my lectures and when I couldn’t work.

Soon it became clear he boss wasn’t really listening.

But the other day, the weekly rotation dropped, and I was given a shift that wouldn’t end until after the beginning of my commitments.

In fact, the boss couldn’t be bothered to even respond himself.

I asked my boss if this could be changed, and I got what I believe to be an AI-generated response that does not acknowledge my specific circumstances and just says that in future, any sudden schedule changes need to be approved by the higher-ups?!

The employee can’t believe what’s happening.

I understand that it may be frustrating for my manager to have to change scheduling, but they made the mistake with the schedule. Not me.

I had outlined weeks ago that I will be as flexible as I can. But these specific days/times, I could not be.

This mix-up is going to have big consequences for her.

And what’s even more frustrating is the fact that I was able to get my shift changed, but only slightly.

I will still be late to my uni commitment, but only by half an hour rather than over an hour.

She’s starting to resent being treated this way.

What’s irritating is the fact that I’m just being left on delivered when I clarified that my uni schedule cannot be altered?? I know managers are like this, but I just don’t understand why they can’t ever seem to acknowledge when they make mistakes… 🫩

This sounds like a terrible place to work.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks her education is worth defending.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 2.28.20 PM She Gave Her Boss Her College Schedule Weeks in Advance. The New Rotation Still Put Her on a Shift That Ran Into Her Evening Lectures

Maybe she just needs to be a little more forceful about it.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 2.28.36 PM She Gave Her Boss Her College Schedule Weeks in Advance. The New Rotation Still Put Her on a Shift That Ran Into Her Evening Lectures

This commenter has a lot to say about bad bosses.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 2.29.24 PM She Gave Her Boss Her College Schedule Weeks in Advance. The New Rotation Still Put Her on a Shift That Ran Into Her Evening Lectures

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

This arrangement just isn’t fair at all.

Screenshot 2026 10 18 at 2.29.30 PM She Gave Her Boss Her College Schedule Weeks in Advance. The New Rotation Still Put Her on a Shift That Ran Into Her Evening Lectures

This employee did everything a reliable worker should do, which was share her schedule early and in writing.

There’s really no excuse when this manager had the information for weeks and still built a rotation that ran straight through her lectures.

At the end of the day, she isn’t asking for special treatment. She just wants a schedule that works for her life.

Part-time work shouldn’t come with full-time responsibility.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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