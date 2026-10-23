Woman Bumps Illegally Parked Car While Trying To Get Out, But The Driver Threatens To Call The Cops

Imagine going shopping, and when you get back to your car, you realize that someone parked illegally next to you, and they’re parked so close that you can barely open your car door. What would you do?

In this story, one person was in that situation. Asking the other driver to move their car didn’t go over well, so there was only one other option. That made the other driver even more upset, but what else was there to do?

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for leaving the parking lot? So I just left the Walmart parking lot in my small town after a very confrontational person tried to start a fight. I (50nb) was getting back to my car from getting into get a few groceries. I hadn’t even opened my car door to get in and noticed he was parked extremely close to me in the no parking area of the handicapped space (he was in the yelllow striped zone to clarify with no handicap placard or plate on his car) and realize this was going to be tough to maneuver into.

It would be even harder for OP to get in the car than it would be for a lot of other people.

I have spinal stenosis and rheumatoid arthritis so it’s hard to maneuver to get in at this angle so I asked if he minded moving so that I could get in. To which he began acting like he was entitled to be parked there even though it’s illegal. I politely said ok no problem so I open my door which barely bumped his car leaving no marks at all because his car has one of those plastic strips and as I’m sitting into the car and putting my cane on the passenger side.

The other driver was pretty upset.

He comes around and starts ranting and throwing a fit that I damaged his car and he was calling the police. To which I replied “I’m not the one illegally parked in a handicap loading zone so good luck with that.” He started screaming and yelling about how his parking was not the cause and proceeded to take down my tag number. I get into my car and leave, so I ask y’all am I the jerk here?

The other car was parked illegally and way too close to OP. How did he expect someone to get in their car without bumping him?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

This person thinks it worked out great.

Another person wants a handicapped placard.

Everyone is on OP’s side.

It’s crazy how someone who is clearly in the wrong can act so entitled that they make the person who did nothing wrong actually wonder if they are somehow at fault. That’s pretty messed up.

The other driver was parked illegally, so that right there is enough to decide who is at fault. OP did nothing wrong.

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