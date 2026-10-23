She Hired a Contractor to Build a Fence and Doghouse—Until His Extreme Slacking Forced Her Boyfriend to Finish the Job

Imagine wanting to do a home renovation project and hiring a contractor. What would you do if the contractor said he could finish the job in a couple weeks, but many weeks later, the project had hardly even started?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, so her boyfriend finished the job. Now, the contractor is mad at her, and she’s wondering if she actually messed up.

This is a very frustrating and all too relatable situation. I know I’ve had several bad experiences with contractors who make promises but then fail to show up.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not harassing the contractor? I hired a “licensed” contractor known as “C” to build a fence and a somewhat basic doghouse. C told me it would take one, maybe two weekends to get all this done. I said go for it.

Slowly but surely, the project was underway.

1st weekend C showed up with some guys, dug a few post holes, took some measurements and left. 2 days later C sent me a list of supplies buy before the weekend. Told C the receipts were waiting for him to pick up at the counters. 4 days later, C finally picked up the lumber, delivered it, and left.

The project is going very, very slowly.

5 days later C started working on the doghouse, again asked me how I wanted it done, and left. 6 days go by and C shows up with the panels, drops them off and left. 4 days later, C shows up with a few guys and attempts to work? After 5 hours, with 3 guys, they got one 16ft panel up, one new hole dug (using my equipment) and left but not before telling me he’d be back the next day to finish it all up. The next day, C didn’t show up, didn’t text, didn’t call, nothing.

OP and her boyfriend decided to do some of the work themselves.

At this point, I’m starting to get a little irritated but figured maybe there was an emergency. At this point (week 3) I decided that since we (myself and BF) have time coming up on the weekend, maybe we can help speed things up by putting some panels up ourselves, using the holes C already did and then all C will have to do is the gate. C texts the next day, letting me know he’ll be here first thing Monday to finish it all up, etc.. I text back “No worries. My BF has time today and was gonna work on putting up panels. Hopefully all you’ll need to do it the gates on Monday. Have a great day and see you Monday.”

C seems to do more talking than actual work.

C didn’t text back, but instead showed up 3 hours later (I wasn’t home) to bring my panel screws back that I didn’t even know he had taken, then told my BF he’s packing the posts wrong, and he’ll be back with some tin. Monday, C showed up for 5 minutes. Looked at the panels we put on the posts that he put in the ground, with his measurements, sent me a text saying he needed to talk to me, and left. 2 weeks later, today, C showed up asking to talk to me. By this point, everything is finished by myself because I got tired of waiting.

Talk about a frustrating conversation.

C tells me, how much of a jerk my “husband” was to him, and that everything that my “husband” did was wrong. C then said I should have called HIM and not talked to my “husband” about stuff. After that, C continually cut me off and kept talking over me, every time he asked me a question and I tried answering. C kept saying he was only doing this on the weekends (C showed up randomly), I did a great job on the gate I built (um, thanks?) I was supposed to have supplies left over and I cut them up. I had finally had enough, told him to shut up, stop cutting me off and let me finish answering his question.

Here’s where she’s stuck.

But, C didn’t let me finish answering his question, C stomped off and left. I owe him for the work he did do, but I don’t feel I should be chasing C to pay him. So, AITA?

Yikes! This is another example of an awful contractor who doesn’t do what he says he’s going to do and then likes to make the homeowner feel like they’re the problem.

I’ve been there. That’s why I avoid hiring contractors. I have yet to meet one who does what he says he’ll do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she should’ve fired the contractor.

Another person’s neighbor was in a similar situation.

This person is dealing with the same problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

A construction worker weighs in.

What is it with contractors? Why do they make the work take so painfully long to complete? You’d think they’d want to get the job done and get paid. I don’t see what they get out of it by starting the job and not finishing it.

Why are so many contractors like this?

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