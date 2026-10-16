She Left Her Roommate Strict Feeding Instructions For Her Diet-Restricted Cat, But Her Bedroom Camera Caught Him Giving The Cat A Huge Meal At The Wrong Time

Trusting a friend to pet sit sounds simple until someone decides the rules are more of a suggestion.

A woman left town and trusted her roommate to scoop the litter and serve her cat’s real food early each morning, while the automatic feeder handled the rest.

She’d told him about the cat’s diet and asked him not to feed extra, even when she was home.

But while she was away, she caught a glance at the cat cam in her bedroom and found her roommate feeding a big portion at the wrong time.

She can’t tell whether he’s forgetful or just ignoring her rules. Now she’s debating whether to text him, mention the camera, or hold off until she’s back.

Keep reading for the full story.

I caught my roommate feeding my cat when he wasn’t asked to I’m out of town, and I asked my roommate to help with my cat. It’s very easy since most of his food is fed to him through the automatic feeder.

The pet owner had some specific instructions that needed to be followed to the letter.

I’ve also told him about the diet my cat is on since he was close to being overweight, and I asked him, in general, not to feed him extra (even while I’m home). Well, I also have a cat cam in my room, pointed at an area of the room my roommate was not asked to go while taking care of him.

That’s when the camera picked up something troubling.

The auto feeder is there, and I just saw him feeding a large portion of something to my cat at a time he wasn’t asked to. I don’t know what to do. I’m still out of town, and I get back in a few days. It could be that he’s just reeeeaally late to feeding him the food I asked and did it in the bowl I never mentioned.

Now the pet owner isn’t sure how to proceed.

Do I ask him about it? Do I tell him about the camera? Do I wait until I’m home or text him now? I’m worried to disrupt any peace since I’m still not home… My roommate loves the cat. I think he’s either a major idiot or doesn’t respect my ask.

It’s possible this is all just one big misunderstanding.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks this pet owner is taking things a bit too far.

This user thinks spying on friends isn’t cool.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

This fellow pet owner understands where this cat mom is coming from.

This roommate was handed a short list of easy instructions and decided to freestyle, which was a particularly risky move considering the cat was on a diet.

A paid pet sitter who ignores that has either stopped listening or stopped caring, and neither is a great quality in someone who’s being trusted with such an important responsibility.

But on the other hand, several redditors pointed out that perhaps the roommate didn’t have malicious intentions at all. And considering the cat wasn’t seriously hurt, a polite redirection would probably suffice.

Honest mistakes happen, and one extra scoop isn’t the end of the world.

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