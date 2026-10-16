She Refused To Lend Her Friend A Large Amount Of Money, Even Though She Could Afford It, And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

Friendship and money can become complicated.

In this story, a woman refused to lend her friend a large amount of money despite being able to afford it.

Her friend had previously helped her financially during a difficult month, and she had repaid the money in full.

She appreciated that support but felt it did not mean she owed financial help whenever her friend asked.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to lend my friend money after they helped me financially before? A friend helped me out financially about a year ago when I was going through a rough month. I paid them back in full a few weeks later. I genuinely appreciated what they did for me. Recently, they asked me to lend them a fairly large amount of money. I could technically afford it. But I told them I wasn’t comfortable lending that much because I’m currently saving for something important.

This woman’s friend got upset and reminded her about the time they helped her.

They got upset and said that when they needed help, they didn’t hesitate to help me. So they expected me to do the same for them. I told them that I was grateful for what they did. But I don’t think helping someone once means they’re automatically entitled to financial help whenever they ask.

Now, her friend is accusing her of being selfish.

Now, they’re saying I’m being selfish. They also said that I’ve changed since I became more financially stable. I feel guilty because they really did help me when I needed it. AITA for saying no?

Just because OP received help from her friend before doesn’t mean she had to lend her money when she needed it.

I personally think that there’s nothing wrong with saying no, especially since she has her own reasons.

Her friend may feel hurt because they helped her when she needed it, but treating that past favor like an ongoing financial obligation seems unfair.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Helping should go both ways, says this one.

This person makes a valid point.

Another one chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

Finally, people are calling out OP.

A favor given once should not be a lifetime subscription to your bank account.

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