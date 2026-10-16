October 16, 2026 at 11:49 am

She Refused To Lend Her Friend A Large Amount Of Money, Even Though She Could Afford It, And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

by Heide Lazaro

Two women talking about a serious matter indoors

Pexels/Reddit

Friendship and money can become complicated.

In this story, a woman refused to lend her friend a large amount of money despite being able to afford it.

Her friend had previously helped her financially during a difficult month, and she had repaid the money in full.

She appreciated that support but felt it did not mean she owed financial help whenever her friend asked.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to lend my friend money after they helped me financially before?

A friend helped me out financially about a year ago when I was going through a rough month.

I paid them back in full a few weeks later. I genuinely appreciated what they did for me.

Recently, they asked me to lend them a fairly large amount of money.

I could technically afford it.

But I told them I wasn’t comfortable lending that much because I’m currently saving for something important.

This woman’s friend got upset and reminded her about the time they helped her.

They got upset and said that when they needed help, they didn’t hesitate to help me.

So they expected me to do the same for them.

I told them that I was grateful for what they did.

But I don’t think helping someone once means they’re automatically entitled to financial help whenever they ask.

Now, her friend is accusing her of being selfish.

Now, they’re saying I’m being selfish.

They also said that I’ve changed since I became more financially stable.

I feel guilty because they really did help me when I needed it.

AITA for saying no?

Just because OP received help from her friend before doesn’t mean she had to lend her money when she needed it.

I personally think that there’s nothing wrong with saying no, especially since she has her own reasons.

Her friend may feel hurt because they helped her when she needed it, but treating that past favor like an ongoing financial obligation seems unfair.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 7.37.14 PM She Refused To Lend Her Friend A Large Amount Of Money, Even Though She Could Afford It, And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

Helping should go both ways, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 7.37.58 PM She Refused To Lend Her Friend A Large Amount Of Money, Even Though She Could Afford It, And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 7.38.37 PM She Refused To Lend Her Friend A Large Amount Of Money, Even Though She Could Afford It, And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 7.38.59 PM She Refused To Lend Her Friend A Large Amount Of Money, Even Though She Could Afford It, And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

Finally, people are calling out OP.

Screenshot 2026 10 14 at 7.39.58 PM She Refused To Lend Her Friend A Large Amount Of Money, Even Though She Could Afford It, And Now She’s Being Called Selfish

A favor given once should not be a lifetime subscription to your bank account.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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