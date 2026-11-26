A Single Mom Moved Home to Save Money—Then Reached Her Breaking Point When Her Dad’s Tracking Escalated to Waiting Outside Her Job

Moving back in with your parents can make you feel like a teenager again, and some parents are determined to treat you like one.

One young woman had moved home to save money, and she was raising her own child while she worked toward a place of her own.

Her dad had been tracking her location for years, and she’d made peace with it for emergencies.

But the tracking had slowly turned into constant check-ins about where she was and why.

When he showed up outside her workplace, she decided enough was enough.

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WIBTAH if I (26F) turned my location off from my father (62M) who constantly tracks me? I am a (26F), and my dad is (62M). He has constantly tracked my location since I was 20 (when I got my driver’s license).

Due to her current circumstances, she lives in closer proximity to her parents than many other folks.

Now, I understand I still live at home (I live with my mom, my mom and dad are separated), and I am trying to save money to move out (I also have a 2-year-old son and am a single mom), but it is getting to the point where it is overbearing.

She believes her dad is starting to get obsessive about tracking her.

For example, if I’m at work and I leave on my lunch break to go to the gas station or something, my dad texts and asks why I’m not at work anymore. I mean, he literally just stares at it all day.

There’s a time and a place for this technology, but her dad is clearly misusing it.

I understand having my location for emergency purposes, but I am a 26-year-old woman and a parent, and I feel this crosses privacy and boundaries. Yesterday, I went home on my lunch break, and my dad texts and asks what I’m doing home.

When it happened yet again, it was her final straw.

Another example: I recently started a part-time job on Fridays at a hotel, which I didn’t share with my dad yet, and he literally followed me to the hotel and sat outside in the parking lot. I was so ticked off that I immediately turned my location off.

Now she’s considering something more permanent.

WIBTA if I just shut it off? Again, I get I live at home, but this just feels ridiculous at this point.

This situation would wear on just about anyone’s patience.

What did Reddit have to say?

This kind of obsession could be due to some kind of trauma.

There’s something malicious about all of this.

This commenter agrees: it’s just not normal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

It’s just a invasion of privacy.

Parents have a hard time noticing the day their kid becomes an adult, and this dad has missed it by about eight years.

His daughter holds a job, raises a son, and manages her own money. She is not a teenager on a late-night drive.

Wanting to know she’s safe is understandable, but spying on her lunch break is clearly taking things a step too far.

You can care about someone without tracking their every move.

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