She Rented Out a Cheap Room to Help Someone in Need—Until Repeated Violations Left Her Exploited in Her Own Home

It’s hard to be patient with a roommate who keeps ignoring the same basic things.

In the following story, we’ll meet a woman who learned that after renting out a room in her apartment.

She had already reminded her roommate twice to lock the front door, so finding it unlocked and slightly open for a third time really bothered her.

When she made it clear that it couldn’t keep happening, though, the roommate focused more on the way she said it than the actual problem.

Then, the very next day, another argument started when the roommate refused to take out trash that had been sitting by the door for days.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

Is my roommate ungrateful? I rent a room out in my apartment that’s very cheap. Below market rate. My roommate forgot to lock the front entrance door for the 3rd time, even though I politely told her twice already in two months’ time. This time, I discovered it before I went to bed, and the door was slightly open as well. I texted her to let her know. She apologized like she did the first two times. I was annoyed because we don’t live in a good area, and anyone can walk into the building. So I then emphasized that it’s a big deal and it could not happen again. Please remember because I got burgled in the past.

Unfortunately, the text didn’t land well.

She shot back a mega text saying she understood but that I needed to talk to her with respect, etc. I said that I was upset because it happened before. She then shot me another mega text about respectful communication. The next day, I texted her to ask if she wouldn’t mind taking down the garbage that had sat in front of our door for 3 days now. I said it was because I had taken out several garbage bags the other day and did repairs in the apartment as well.

The next day, she confronted her again.

She ignored my text, and when I came home, the garbage was still there. I asked her if she got my text. She said yes. She said she’ll do it tomorrow. I then threw out the trash myself and texted her that. She texted that moving forward, she will take out the trash when it smells. Anyway, later I confronted her about why she didn’t take out the trash, and she said she was angry at me because my text saying how I did other chores was rude and made her feel like she does nothing. It’s kind of true; she does less than me.

All she’s trying to do is help the woman, but she’s making it difficult.

Anyway, I am amazed she is so brazen to talk to me this way, seeing as she’s only been here two months. I gave her grace because she has bad credit but thought she needed help to get back on her feet. And the room is cheap. I just don’t get why she’s not thankful to live here but keeps going on about respectful communication. Thoughts?

Eek! It sounds like both of them need to work on communication skills.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This person prioritizes her safety.

This reader thinks she’s too nice to be anyone’s landlord.

For this person, it’s all about picking battles wisely.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

According to this comment, those are conflicts best handled in person.

To be honest, a lot of things need to change here.

For starters, the woman should confront her roommate in person rather than text from now on. It’s way too hard to convey feelings through a written message.

But also, the roommate needs to show more respect for both of their safety.

Leaving the door unlocked over and over is a big deal, and she needs to stop getting defensive long enough to understand that. Sheesh.

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