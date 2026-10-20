“She Reported a Grandmother Who Seemed Too Impaired to Drive. After Police Took the Grandchild Away, Her Boss Got Angry at Her

Sometimes, you have to trust your gut when something just doesn’t feel right.

One restaurant worker ran into that after an older woman came in with her young granddaughter and stayed for several hours.

At first, nothing seemed too unusual, but when the grandmother finally came up to pay, she could barely stay awake long enough to finish the transaction.

That’s when the cashier started worrying about whether she was in any condition to drive the little girl home.

After talking it over amongst themselves, the employees got the woman’s license plate number and called the police. But the next morning, they weren’t feeling so good about that decision.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Had a child and her grandmother come in to eat and I my cashier ended up calling the police when they left out of fear for the grandchild. I work at a mom-and-pop restaurant, and we had this older woman come in with her grandchild, who I believe was about five or six. I could tell right away something was off about her. She seemed a little out of it and said she didn’t want anything to drink because her medicine was in her water that she brought in…? They weren’t sitting in my section, but I had noticed they had been in the restaurant for about three hours and had only split a meal. That’s really fine. People do it all the time if they are having money trouble, which was something I had thought when they came in.

The grandmother seemed to be fading fast.

I became really concerned when the grandmother finally came up to pay, and she kept nodding off. She stood at the register for about five minutes while we were slammed, nodding off about five times. She couldn’t even pay me because she was so out of it and half-mumbled something about how the lights had given her a migraine. I had to leave because I was really busy, and my cashier came back up. I still noticed her from time to time as I rushed around, and she still was struggling to pay. As in, she was way too messed up on whatever she was on to pay attention.

After they left, the cashier jumped into action.

My cashier got really concerned for the granddaughter and didn’t think the grandmother could or should be driving and said something to me about it, and I agreed, as well as the other waitress who actually waited on them. So, after they left the building, my cashier snuck out and got her license plate number and called the police. They didn’t leave the parking lot for another ten minutes, which made it very easy to get the plate number.

Fortunately, the cops arrived before they left.

The cops showed up while we were still slammed, and I directed him to the cashier. Now, we’re busy, and none of us wanted to deal with it, but we were scared and did it anyway because we felt it was the right thing to do.

The next day, I had forgotten about the incident because they had left by the time the cop showed up, but he said he would go to the house to make sure everything was okay. As soon as I got to work, one of my co-workers told me the boss was furious at us for doing what we did.

Weirdly enough, the manager had different ideas.

The grandmother came in the next morning bawling her eyes out about how they took her grandbaby away from her, and our boss gave her all the money back for her food and yelled at my cashier and the other waitress. I can’t help but be seething with anger towards my boss for this. She didn’t ask what happened. She straight-up yelled at the other waitress, who is only 18 and trying to do the right thing, along with the cashier, who is very pregnant right now. Were we actually wrong to do something? Should we have left it as is?

Oh no! Obviously the manager felt bad for her, but still. A child’s life could’ve been in danger.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

According to this person, they have to report it.

Here’s what they should remember.

Yet another person who thinks they were right for doing it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

Exactly!

This was a no-brainer!

If the grandmother couldn’t even stay awake while standing, there was no way she could drive.

And honestly, the boss should be more worried about why the child was taken away than blaming the employees who were trying to keep her safe.

Ultimately, the grandmother made the bad choices here, not the people who called for help.

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