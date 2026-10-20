She Requested a Standard Three-Day Vacation—Until Her Manager Turned It Into an Intimidation Interrogation

It’s pretty crazy to me that there are bosses out there who give their employees a hard time for taking days off.

Yes, I think we should all work hard and do our best, but relaxation is important, too, people!

Not to mention that little thing called “enjoying your life.”

What a concept, right?!?!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she got a guilt trip from her manager because she dared to take a few days off.

The horror!

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Manager disappointed in me for taking leave. “Today I asked my manager for a 3 day leave to go on vacation but framed it as I need the leave for personal reasons. She calls me and asks me to explain the personal reason and once I told her a made up personal reason she tells me she needs to discuss with a senior manager before approval as it’s during busy time.

Gimme a break…

She comes back and says the senior manager is ‘disappointed’ in me that I’m taking leave during the busy time and that I need to avoid taking leaves when it’s busy. This really made me reflect today how much of my time is controlled by this job.

It’s probably time to look for another job!

Even to take leaves from my own balance, I need approval and need to explain myself. This is not the life I want. How can one find peace in this?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user made a good point.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this is NOT cool.

Not by a long shot!

Good managers don’t behave this way, friends!

She definitely needs to get out of there and find a new place to work!