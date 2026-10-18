She Tried To Be Kind To A Lonely Elderly Neighbor, But She Fixated On Her And Kept Showing Up Asking For Money

Being friendly is a good instinct, but there’s a fine line between a kind hello and an unsustainable relationship, and some people don’t know where it is until they’ve already crossed it.

The following story is about an unsuspecting tenant who had just moved into her first apartment and tried to be polite to an elderly woman who lived in another building in her complex.

Their first meeting got off to a rough start, with the woman asking for money at her door, but a few friendly chats on dog walks made the woman seem lonely and harmless.

But then this elderly neighbor began fixating on the tenant. She showed up at the patio door and looked inside, knocked on the bedroom window, rang the doorbell over and over, and asked for an Apple gift card.

Now the tenant doesn’t know whether to issue an ultimatum directly or depend on management to soften the blow.

Keep reading for the full story.

Woman from another building keeps coming to my door I met an elderly woman who lives in a different building in my apartment complex.

This tenant didn’t exactly have the best first impression of this woman.

The first time I met her was when I first moved in. She came to my door, I mistakenly answered it, and she asked me for money. I told her I didn’t have any cash, and she left. I didn’t see her again for a few days. Then I saw her outside as I was walking my dog around the complex.

This time, things went a little smoother.

We talked a little, and I was trying to be polite. She didn’t ask me for money or anything that time, and she seemed kind of lonely. We talked for just a few minutes, and I kept on with my walk. I ended up seeing her again the next day as I was walking my dog, and we talked for a few minutes. Everything seemed fine.

But the good times didn’t last.

But then yesterday, she came to my patio door, knocked on it, and looked inside my apartment. She knocked on my bedroom window, then came inside my building and started ringing the doorbell several times without leaving. I answered through the ring and said I’m not home. She asked if, while I was out, I could get her an Apple gift card. I told her that if someone is asking for that, it is probably a scam, and told her I wouldn’t be back home today.

This neighbor clearly didn’t understand how to take no for an answer.

She then proceeded to come by 3 more times, leaving a note saying she had something good for me and to call her. I told my neighbor in the next apartment about this because I was feeling creeped out and wasn’t home most of the day. The last time she came by, my neighbor heard and told her to leave.

Now the tenant wonders how to best take control of this situation.

Should I text and let her know not to come back? I’m nervous to do that because I don’t really want her having my number. I have documented everything for management, but they are gone until Monday.

She clarifies her stance on this neighbor.

I don’t think she’s dangerous, but I feel like she invaded my privacy, especially by going to my patio, looking inside my apartment, and knocking on my bedroom window, then just coming in and ringing my front door multiple times. Just not sure if I need to follow up and tell her not to do that again or just wait it out until management comes back.

This tenant shouldn’t have to put up with all this extra drama.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maintaining strong boundaries is going to be key with this neighbor.

This whole situation calls into question this neighbor’s mental state.

It’s time to get management involved.

No matter what the tenant does, it’s important to stay kind.

This tenant did what most decent people do when someone seems lonely, which was to stop and chat, but she’s now paying for it in doorbell rings.

Her instincts were kind, but this elderly woman clearly mistook her kindness for a standing invitation.

This tenant needs to look out for her own best interest, and at this point, it probably doesn’t include this needy neighbor.

Kindness can open doors, and sometimes it opens them a little too wide.

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