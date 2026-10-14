She Warned Management That Cutting Staff Would Backfire, So When The Shortage Hit, She Turned Down Every Extra Shift They Offered

Management loves to cut costs until those cuts have consequences.

One employee watched her company drop each shift from eight workers to five, even after the whole team warned that a single medical leave would leave them severely short staffed.

So when the company lost two more employees, management forced the remaining staff into mandatory overtime.

But one employee, fed up with all the dysfunction, finally decided she was done playing along.

Keep reading for the full story.

I’m so tired of the overtime culture. We had 8 people working in our area per shift. They decided to bring it down to 5 people.

The employees warned leadership about the risks, but they simply expected the rest of the staff to pick up the slack.

We all told them this is a bad idea in case someone goes out on medical, because that tends to happen here. Someone went out on medical on a shift. Then they fired someone for attendance on the same shift. So that shift has gone from 8 to 3 in a year. Now they’re trying to get everyone to work crazy amounts of overtime. Some people are working 6 days a week.

Leadership now is encouraging overwork.

The problem, though, is I am being treated like a monster because I have a life outside of work and I’m not taking any extra hours right now. Well, I’ve taken two shifts in the past 4 weeks. We told them this would happen if they shrunk down the team size. And then they decided to fire the person before even letting the one on medical come back.

Now the employee starts to feel like their employer never listens to their good advice.

It’s hard to feel any sympathy when this is self-inflicted by the company. It’s like watching someone run toward stairs, and you warn them, but they just jump and fall anyway. I’ll try to help you, but I’m not going to jump and fall as well.

This sounds like an awful work environment to be in.

What did Reddit think?

If it were this commenter, they just wouldn’t play along at all.

Short staffing seems to be common practice in many workplaces.

This commenter is also going through similar struggles.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

There could be an unexpected silver lining to this.

A manager who cuts three people and then asks the rest to somehow pick up the slack has no idea what it means to be a true leader.

She warned this company, multiple times, but at the end of the day, they still made their own choice.

If management truly cared about running their business well, they’d listen to their employees.

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