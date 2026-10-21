She Was Excited to Interview for an Office Job. Then the Interviewer Accused Her of Parking in a Handicap Spot

Have you ever been really excited about a job interview until you got there? Sometimes, what you think it’s going to be like working for a company is completely different than the reality, and even getting a glimpse at the company culture can be enough to turn off potential employees.

In this story, one woman is excited about a job interview for an office job, but then the interviewer accuses her of parking in a handicap parking spot. He’s clearly mad at her about it, but she didn’t actually park in a handicap spot.

She realizes pretty quickly that she doesn’t want to work at this company, but she’s still determined to prove the interviewer wrong.

Let’s read all about it.

Interviewer accuses me of parking in the handicap spot and tells me to prove it A few years ago while I was in school and job hunting, I got an interview at a company for office work. Filing, answering phones, setting appointments, etc. I was looking forward to getting an office job instead of retail or fast food. The building had big window walls that overlooked the parking lot so you could see cars pulling in and parking. I pull into the lot and park my car. I get out and walk into the office.

OP notices something interesting.

Now as I’m walking in, I note that there is a car parked in the handicap space in the front of the office. This car looks just like mine I should note. So I walk in and I’m greeted by the manager who kind of gives me a scowling look. It made me uneasy a little as we walked back to his office. We sit down and he is asking me questions in a bit of a clipped tone. He seems annoyed by my answers and I don’t understand what’s going on at this point.

The interviewer is confused.

Finally he says “Do you always park in handicapped spaces?”

I’m confused so I ask him what he means. He goes on a rant about how entitled I am for parking in the handicap spot at a potential place of employment and I’m just getting more lost. I asked him what is going on because I didn’t park in the handicap spot, I’m parked in the lot.

The interviewer kept arguing.

He argues with me and says he watched my car pull in and saw me park there. I again told him that I didn’t park in a handicap spot but the car that I walked by in that spot looked similar to my car. He says that he knows that he saw me park and get out of the car. At this point I’m over the whole interview, I knew this would be a mess of a place to work for if this is the guy managing it.

She was all too happy to get out of there.

Then he goes a step further and says prove it.

I grab my purse and get my keys out, I don’t even bother waiting for him and just leave the office. He’s jogging after me and hurried outside to stand and wait. His face went from smug arrogance to pikachu real quick as I walked past the car in the handicap spot.

OP proved him wrong.

He asked me where I was going as I walked over to my car.

Then I turned around and made eye contact as I hit the button on my keys to unlock it, and got in. He was starting to walk over to me, calling out that he was sorry about the misunderstanding, but I just put the car in reverse and left. I didn’t even make eye contact with him as I drove away.

Wow. Remember, interviews aren’t just the interviewer interviewing a potential employee. It’s also an opportunity for a potential employee to see if they even want to work for this company or not.

OP did the right thing by leaving.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loved the story.

Yes, don’t believe the corporate lies.

Another person shares a way the story could’ve been even more satisfying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

This person shares the most concerning part.

She really dodged a bullet. The interviewer overreacting and accusing her of parking somewhere she didn’t really opened her eyes to what it would be like to work there. She’s lucky he misjudged her, because he showed what it would be like to work for him.

Even if she had parked there, he should mind his own business. What if she had an invisible disability?

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