She Was Visiting Her Boyfriend’s Family When A Baby Needed A Diaper Change, But The Baby’s Mom Got Annoyed That She Didn’t Handle It

Being around a bunch of little kids usually means everyone ends up helping out at some point.

One woman found that out while spending an early Thanksgiving with her boyfriend’s very large family.

There were eight kids under the age of three there, so naturally, someone always seemed to need something.

At one point, she was hanging out with a few of them when one of the babies needed a diaper change. The supplies were right beside her, but since the baby’s mom was nearby, she simply brought the child over and let her know.

Unfortunately, though, that didn’t go over very well.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

AITA for bringing the baby to their mom instead of looking after it by myself? I (20s F) was visiting my partner’s family a few days ago for an early Thanksgiving celebration. We’ve been together about 20 months now. He comes from a large family and has plenty of young nieces and nephews as a result. There were eight children under the age of three at this dinner.

When she noticed the baby needed a diaper change, she went to find the mother.

We were hanging out with some of the little ones, and one of them needed to be changed. The supplies were close to me, but I didn’t think it was my responsibility to handle it, and my boyfriend was nap-trapped by a newborn, so he couldn’t either. I took the kid over to their mom (let’s call her “Paige”) and told her they needed a change. She wasn’t doing anything when I brought the baby over, just talking to another relative. Paige stared at me and was like, “You had the stuff right beside you. You don’t know how to change a baby?”

She tried to explain her side, but the woman didn’t want to hear it.

I explained that I do; I just didn’t think this was my responsibility. She told me that “there’s eight babies and toddlers running around here” and that “everyone has to help out eventually or nothing will ever get done.” Paige changed her own kid but handed them back to me immediately afterwards and proceeded to give me a look for not doing it myself. AITA?

Yikes. It’s easy to see what she’s trying to say, but when you’re practically a stranger, that makes things kinda weird.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about stations like this.

This mother would not want a stranger doing this.

This does seem to be true.

Here’s another person who doesn’t think she should’ve done it anyway.

Here’s a mom who would never guilt trip someone for not helping.

She really didn’t do anything wrong.

That wasn’t her child, and it doesn’t even sound like she knew the family that well.

Some parents would be furious if someone they barely knew just started changing their baby without asking.

If the mom wanted help, she should’ve asked instead of assuming everyone there was responsible for her kids.

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