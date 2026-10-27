Student Was Sick, So Instead Of Going Out Decided To Get An Early Night. But Constant Disturbances From Their Roommates Meant That The Night Wasn’t Restful At All

Going to college and getting assigned to a dorm with roommates you’ve never met before can be a wild experience. Some people meet their lifelong best friends in these situations. Because you effectively start off adult life together, in the same boat, and even if you’re not the most similar people in the world, those bonding experiences can bring you together and forge a new friendship that lasts.

Other people, however, get matched with people that they really can’t stand. For whatever reason, these people simply do not mesh well together, and whether it’s different cultures or expectations, different morals or worldviews, these folk cannot wait for the year to be over so that they can move out and into a rental with people they actually like – or at the very least, a new bunch of strangers. And at this point, it seems like the person in this story is in the latter camp.

Read on to find out why.

My roommates woke me up three times last night After a football game yesterday, all my other roommates went to a restaurant and they returned at 10pm (the game ended before 6pm). I didn’t go to the game and I was already asleep by then, because I wasn’t feeling my best. The roommate whose sink is right outside my bedroom knew I was asleep, yet still turned on the brightest light and played her videos at a high volume. I woke up, went to the bathroom and went to sleep again.

But that wasn’t the end of the disturbances.

At 3 in the morning, I was woken up by a loud slam by the front door. Irritated, I fell asleep again with more difficulty this time, thinking the next time I wake up, it would be morning. At 5am sharp, I saw the bright light through the crack of my door and heard the sound of familiar brain rot videos playing on the other side of the door. Apparently they had come back from another event, and he was removing her makeup. With every ounce of self control I have, I remained quite calm and used the bathroom again. But after that, I couldn’t fall asleep again, no matter what.

Yikes. Read on to find out how this person is feeling now.

Now I don’t care what the heck they do, but I would appreciate the decency to keep your big fat mouths shut at 5 in the morning. I’ve messaged them in the group chat asking very nicely and they agreed to keep quiet, but I’m afraid it’ll happen again. I really don’t feel like being sidelined. I live in a school dorm, and I’m stuck with them until May.

It really sucks that this person’s roommates seem to have very little respect for them.

If they were just having an early night that would be bad enough, but the fact that they know this person is sick and still keep disturbing them really sucks.

This is sadly often a part of living with roommates, especially folk you didn’t choose, at college – but it doesn’t mean this person should just have to put up with it.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought they should figure out ways to ignore the noise.

While others thought that, if it didn’t happen too often, it was just one of those things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

But this Redditor had a better plan.

The truth is, if this doesn’t happen very often and is just annoying because this person happens to be sick and trying to sleep on a. night when their drunken roommates came back from a party, it is probably just one of those annoyances that you can be a bit tetchy about for a while, but then get over. But if this is a pattern of obnoxious behaviour, even after being nicely asked to keep it down plenty of times, then this is another issue altogether.

Unfortunately though, if people don’t want to keep it down even if you’ve asked them to, there’s sadly very little you can do about it. They’re already moving out in May, so they can hopefully live with quieter or more respectful people after that point. But besides asking them again, all this person can really feasibly do is get an eye mask and some earplugs and wait for the year to be over. Because as much as you might like to, you can’t control other people.

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