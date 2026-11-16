A Woman Is Annoyed Because Her Friend Wants Some Guests to Pay More Than Others for Her Birthday Party

Well, this is weird…

And I guess that’s to be expected, because some people get EXTREMELY weird when it comes to planning their birthday celebrations.

But this is NEXT LEVEL, friends!

Check out what this woman had to say about why she’s not too thrilled about how her friend is planning her birthday celebration.

AITA for refusing to pay more for my friend’s birthday because some of her friends aren’t contributing? “My friend is planning her birthday and there’s a discussion about finances and pitching in for the celebration. I’m completely fine with contributing towards her birthday because I’m celebrating her and I want her to feel that.

But…

My issue is now who has to pay and who gets to attend for free. Apparently, my friend’s position is that she is a “fair person” and that the only people who should pitch in for her birthday are the people whose birthdays she previously pitched in for.

Huh…?

If she attended someone’s birthday but didn’t have to contribute financially, then that person shouldn’t have to contribute toward hers either. Her reasoning is literally “I paid toward your birthday, so you pay toward mine. I didn’t pay toward your birthday, so you don’t pay toward mine.” I get the sentiment but this is where she loses me, she wants the rest of the people paying to carry the financial burden of the people who she wants to attend for free. Which is absolutely absurd.

This party sounds like it’s gonna be a real drag…

I don’t even know these people, why do they get to show up at my expense? I’m paying because I’m showing up for her and her only, if anyone should attending for free it’s her. Why is her pitching for my birthday a financial obligation I should pay for later by carrying the costs of other people? I don’t think that’s fair. I think if that’s something she wants to happen she should absorb the finances of that decision so that is a financial responsibility she carries because free attendance is between her and the people she wants to attend for free. Not her, them and us! AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this person shared their thoughts.

How strange!

This is just too much, don’t you think?

I sure do!

She needs to skip her friend’s birthday party altogether!