Their HOA Doesn’t Know About The Goat — The Couple Told Them It Was A Dog

Imagine having a rather unusual pet, but the HOA you live in only allows pet cats and dogs. Would you be honest about your pet and hope they’d grant you an exception for your honesty? Would you rehome your pet? Would you lie?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. They have a pet goat, but they lied to the HOA and told them they have a pet dog. Now, the HOA knows the truth, and they’re really stuck.

They’re not sure what to do because they don’t want to move, and they also don’t want to rehome their goat.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for telling my HOA my goat is a dog? So i’ve always hated HOAs and so has my wife and I promised we would never live in an HOA but unfortunately I had to break that promise when I had to move to a new location for work and the only house I could find for sale within an hour radius was with HOAs…… Well that HOA only allows dogs and cats and we have a pet goat. The goat is house trained and uses the bathroom in my backyard. My wife and I only usually walk him when its dark outside so people usually just think he’s a dog if they see him but generally we don’t tell people we have a pet at all unless we really trust them.

They lied to the HOA.

We told the HOA we have a dog. This lasted for a few months and some people noticed my dog looked funny but usually didn’t give a care or they noticed it was a goat and talked to me about it and weren’t snitches about it. Well the neighborhood snitch, karen (yes her name is actually karen) was snooping around and peaked into my yard and got pictures of the goat and posted it on the nextdoor app. She literally goes around and posts pictures of people’s HOA violations like fences being too short/tall, wrong curtains etc and posts it on next-door for the HOA to fine. Freaking witch.

Now, OP is in trouble.

Now my HOA wants me to get rid of the goat despite the fact that he’s basically a dog in the sense that he’s house trained, doesn’t chew up my stuff and acts like a dog. He never bothered anyone yet the HOA wants him gone. If anything he’s better than the dogs as he doesn’t make noises nor does he run after the mailmen. My goat is my best friend and he’s been with me for a while and I can’t bear the though of getting rid of him.

Moving isn’t really an option.

Ive got nowhere else to go because every freaking house in this area of nevada is under an HOA and nevada by far has the worst HOAs. The HOA i live in had a water leak for like 6 months and it was calculated under the time it took for them to fix it (really a resident not the HOA fixed it). They wasted tens of thousands of gallons of water despite the fact those same jerks fined other people for excessive water usage.

Sheesh. OP shouldn’t have lied, and it would be easy to say he shouldn’t have moved there with his goat since that was against the rules; however, it sounds like OP doesn’t have anywhere else to go.

What should he do?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks everyone messed up.

This person thinks OP is to blame.

This person rants about HOAs.

Here’s some advice.

It may not be possible to have a pet goat anywhere in that city. It may not just be an HOA rule.

I know that where I live, there are certain areas that are zoned agricultural where you can have animals like chickens and goats, but my house isn’t in one of those areas. I also don’t have a pet goat.

I hope OP either finds another place to live or finds a good home for the goat.

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