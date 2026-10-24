Their Longtime Landlord Passed Away — Now A Tenant Of 20 Years Doesn’t Know What To Expect From The New Owners

Renters should make sure they know who legally owns their home before agreeing to new rental terms.

In this story, a woman and her mother rented their home from a landlord for 20 years already.

The landlord passed away, and his siblings showed up claiming they were the new landlords and demanded rent immediately.

Now, with ownership still unclear and a new lease, they’re unsure how to protect their rights as long-term tenants.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Landlord passed away and family is here to claim the property. what can we expect? My landlord passed away about two weeks ago. His siblings came by yesterday, saying that they had papers stating they would be the new landlords. And that we would have to start paying rent immediately, as today is the 1st. They told us a broker would be coming in a few days to talk to us, too. And that the house was left to one of the sisters and handed us a paper.

This woman’s mom didn’t want to give the rent to their late landlord’s sister.

It was actually just a coroner’s note saying that they were given the body. They appointed one of the sisters to be the temporary landlord. But my mom does not want to give them the rent until there is a paper confirming the new owners. We have been renting this house for 20 years, but there is no physical contract. We were living month to month and only have confirmed texts between my mom and our landlord about receiving the rent.

They’re afraid that starting a new lease with them might take away any renter’s benefits they may have.

The family told us that they want to start a new one-year lease contract. My mom is afraid that doing so will take away any renter’s benefits we may have, if any, for living there for so long. Obviously, we are very uneducated about this and are not sure of the laws or what to expect going forward. Does anyone have any advice or suggestions?

Whoa! After 20 years of renting the same home, it’s understandable that OP and her mom want proof of ownership before making payments to someone new.

I guess it’s best to seek legal advice before signing a new lease, so they can be clear about the contract and any new terms, if there are.

In cases like this, open communication with someone impartial can definitely help.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s some valid advice.

Trust is important, but so is knowing exactly who you’re paying rent to.

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