They Ignored Their HOA’s Rules Until Fines Were Threatened, So They Pulled Out The Rulebook And Followed Every Line

Imagine moving into an HOA. Would you make sure you understood all of the rules and guidelines right away, or would you figure you’ll wait and figure it out later?

In this story, one couple moves into a new house, and they set the guidelines aside to read later. After a crazy year, they forget all about the guidelines until they’re threatened that they’ll be fined if they don’t comply.

So they comply, but not the way the HOA was hoping.

Keep reading for all the details.

MC + a few law classes = me creating an amazing yard. My last rental lease ended just as the stay on evictions was lifted in 20/21 because of Covid. We couldn’t find a place to rent or buy reasonably. After 63 days in a hotel, with a puppy, we settled and pretty much bought the first thing we could.

It sounds like they moved to an HOA.

We get the keys and a very large community guideline book at the same time. No problem I’ll check that out later and I set it aside. We move in work on getting settled and have the most insane year ever. We get Covid, my brand new house starts on fire (two different times actually), I get put on medical leave and let go. So I kinda forgot the guidelines.

Then, OP remembered the guidelines.

Spring shows up and so does a note on my door stating per guidelines I had 30 days to paint or stain my steps or I could be fined. We had actually just started to stain the back steps that very day. It just didn’t sit well with me so I got out the guidelines. Sure enough it states u must paint or stain your steps. Paint colors must b approved. Oh happy day it doesn’t state stain colors must be approved. When they tried to make me restain them I went back to their book.

OP complied with the guidelines, but not how the HOA expected.

You are allowed to plant flowers and shrubs without approval but you must have mulch. No problem, I made my own blue mulch for the entire front yard. I was told I need a certain percentage of grass in my yard. I asked for the percentage since there is not one in that book and then proceeded to plant every kinda of decorative grass I could find as a border in my front yard.

OP started a trend.

They showed up one day with clipboard and told me I had to take out at least 75% of the plants in my yard. I said done, as soon as all of my neighbors yards are 75% grass too. I really started something on that street since almost every house had done something drastic to their yard as well. Neighbors would stop just to say they drive down my street everyday just to look at what was blooming.

It sounds like OP won the war against the HOA and got the neighbors to copy her behavior. I love it!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a question.

Another person is reminded of a children’s book.

Here’s a story about a lady in a similar situation.

But this person calls OP entitled.

As far as that last comment is concerned, it doesn’t sound like he got even with his neighbors. It sounds like his neighbors admire his yard and have even tried to copy it. If anything, he’s a trendsetter. A bit rebellious? Yes, but he didn’t hurt anyone or anything.

Reading the guidelines gave him ideas for malicious compliance.

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