They Pulled Over to Play Pokémon GO. A Local Resident Said They Shouldn’t Be Parked So Close to a Playground

Have you ever played Pokémon GO? While I haven’t, I understand that it’s a game you play on your phone while searching for Pokémon in the real world. It actually sounds pretty cool.

In this story, one couple is playing Pokémon GO, minding their own business, when a local resident completely misunderstands the situation and jumps to pretty wild conclusions.

Now, it’s leaving the couple wondering if they actually were doing anything wrong.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for parking on the side of the road to play Pokémon GO? So my partner (m30) and I (NB26) were playing pokémon GO. We usually use my car to do raids at a faster pace. We also use pokéGenie to find other players for harder raids. Anyways, we pull up to this spot on a backstreet and begin waiting for a lobby to open. I was parked on the side of the road, but my four-ways were flashing. Would have taken me 15-20 minutes tops to finish the raid. For context, we were parked on the opposite side of a playground.

A resident thought they might be having car trouble.

This guy pops out of his townhouse and asks us if our car broke down. Figures, maybe he’d be willing to help us if so. So I didn’t think much of it at first. I told him no and then my partner added that we were playing a game. This guy condescendingly tells us this is a street and not a parking lot. I made sure there were no posted ‘No Parking’ signs before even pulling over.

They don’t like what he said.

He then adds that ‘this isn’t the place for it, and it looks bad being parked across the street from a playground’ again, quite rudely. I replied with ‘Why would you even say that?’ Why was he even THINKING that? I dunno, it got me all riled up. I don’t feel I did anything wrong?

Clearly, the resident misunderstood the entire situation. It doesn’t sound like they were there very long either. He went from offering to be helpful to being very rude in 0 to 60.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person has the same advice.

This person is also concerned because of the hazard lights.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Here’s another good idea.

If they had just parked the car like normal people, the resident probably never even would’ve come outside to talk to them. If they were parked in a legal parking spot, they didn’t need their hazard lights on. The idea of parking in the playground parking lot is a good one too.

Quit drawing attention to yourself if you want to be left alone.

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