They Tried to Rush Into the Aisle After Landing. He Wouldn’t Let Them Past Until It Was Their Row’s Turn

While there are exceptions to every rule, people should generally get off a plane from the front to the back, row by row.

What would you do if you were somewhere in the middle of the plane when it landed, but the two people sitting next to you wanted to immediately get up and move into the aisle, even though the exit doors hadn’t even opened yet?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he did not let them go past into the aisle until the row ahead of him was already beginning to walk forward. Only then did he step out into the aisle and let other people start grabbing their bags to exit.

While people should not be pushing ahead, getting ready and grabbing bags is a good idea. I think this guy might have been a bit controlling. Read through the full story below and see what you think he should have done.

AITA for not letting people in the window seats on a plane into the aisle when disembarking? On a large plane that was set out as a 9 or 12 seat row layout, I (28M) was sat in the aisle seat on the lane of chairs situated against the window (I had 2 people between me and the window).

Unless someone has a very close transfer, they should wait for their row’s turn for debarking.

Before the seatbelt sign had turned off, the aisles were already full with people scrambling for bags, rushing to the front, and plane hostesses trying to get people to sit back down whilst I’m dodging elbows and hips to the face whilst still seated, seems to be the new norm for plane etiquette. Despite there being zero space in the aisle, and at least another 10-15 mins before being allowed off, the couple (late 30s) next to me asked if I could let them out.

Some people like to rush out into the aisle.

I said: “I can’t? Why, where are you hoping to go?” Couple: “We need to get our bags” with a confused look I said: “Well I can’t sorry, there’s no room, and I’ll just be stuck in the crowd”

This guy seems to be taking his sweet time.

They got funny about it and made some remarks under their breathe. I waited for the chaos to clear, stuck my foot out to get my bags once the rows in front had disembarked, blocking the hordes in the rows behind from barging ahead, and ushered them to get out behind me before the hordes behind me blocked them back in.

There is no reason to slow things down like this.

In return I received a scowl, no thanks, and dirty looks from them in the airport?! Was I wrong for not immediately letting them out? Are you not meant disembark per row? AITA?

Yes, disembarkation should occur by row, but you shouldn’t wait for the row right in front of you to be gone before grabbing your bags. To the extent possible, people should be basically ready to walk forward as soon as the people in the row ahead start moving.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Here is someone who hates the way people act on planes.

This commenter thinks he did the right thing.

Pushing to the front does slow things down.

This commenter thinks it is a bigger problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Everyone thinks they are the main character.

People should get off the plane in the right order, but also without holding everyone up. This is a common problem that the airlines should try to fix.

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