Tolerant Homeowner Is At His Wits’ End As Neighbor’s Two Dogs Bark All Night While He’s Trying To Sleep

Despite what the world might tell us, you don’t have to be a cat person or a dog person. Sure, a lot of people are, but there are even more that love both animals equally (or, to be fair, neither of them). But when it comes to the dogs versus cats debate, there is one factor that definitely favours cats over dogs. And that is noise. Because while occasionally they do fight – or run into things – and make some noise, one occasional miaow is nothing when compared to the loud vocalisations that dogs regularly make. And whether your dog makes a high pitched yapping sound or a deep booming bark, we can’t deny that dogs are certainly the noisier of the two.

And this is becoming a problem for the person in this story, who has no issues with dogs and their barking – usually, that is. Because the sound of dog noises has begun to become a problem for them, but that’s only because screeching dog noises have become a constant part of the night time soundtrack emanating from his next-door neighbour’s home. And since the neighbours work nights, they have no idea what a racket their pets are making.

Read on to find out how this person handled the situation.

Issue with neighbour’s dogs I want to preface this by saying I love dogs. I probably also have an above average tolerance level for barking from neighbour’s dogs. But my next door neighbor, who I assume works nights, has two small dogs and they bark and cry throughout the night almost every night.

Let’s see how this is affecting this person.

They make the most shrill noise I have ever heard from a dog. Sounds like nails on a chalk board. If I’m right and they work at night, I don’t know what me pointing out that their dogs are crying while they’re gone will do since they are at work. I have no interest in involving police.

Read on to find out what folk on Reddit had to say about this.

This person encouraged them to gently bring this to the homeowners’ attention.

While others thought this could be escalated if the owners did nothing about it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had experience of similar situations.

Genuinely, most folk are actually quite nice and would be mortified if they knew that their pets were causing a serious disturbance to others. Because if this behaviour from the dogs only happens when they are out of the house, they won’t even know about it until someone mentions it. But the key here is mentioning it politely and without accusation or blame – because while the owners have a responsibility to try to control their dogs’ behaviour when it’s disturbing neighbours, we all have to accept that they don’t have outright control of how the dogs behave.

And honestly, this person seems to be a dog lover and has done their best to put up with the noise for a long time. And night time, when you’re trying to sleep, is one of the worst times to have to deal with constant noise disturbances, and it can have a really negative effect on your quality of life. Understandably this person is feeling quite helpless with this situation, but the hopeful truth is that there is something that can be done about this – and hopefully it is sorted politely and in a way that helps the dogs with their distress too.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed. Read Story →