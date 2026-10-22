Two Brothers Work Together To Fix A Shed, But One Costly Mistake Leaves Them Trapped Inside

Imagine being trapped in a shed with your brother and no way out. What would you do?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he’s really mad at his brother because it’s entirely his fault.

Thankfully, he has his phone, so he can call for help; however, he has yet to reach someone who will help him.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s overreacting or if his anger at his brother is completely reasonable under the circumstances.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for getting REALLY mad that my brother forgot to construct an important part of the shed we were building? I (17M) and my brother (16M) were working on a project in our backyard and accidentally damaged our neighbor’s shed. Probably rightfully so, our parents made us repair all of the damages before we were allowed out (our town centers are open here again and we were going to meet some friends tonight). As I was working on the lining of the shed, my brother was supposed to be working on the opposite side. We did our work in silence before I needed to go back to our house for an extra tool.

His brother made a huge mistake and created a huge problem.

I’m now writing this on my phone because we literally… cannot get out. My brother forgot to carve out space for an exit. Well – let me clarify. He carved out the space after we were already inside and he secured the fourth wall shut. I didn’t exactly think I had to babysit him, but the man just… forgot.

They can’t get out.

Now, the tool needed to actually create the exit is outside of the shed, and all we have to call for help is a small window that neither of us can fit out of. My parents aren’t answering their phones – my dad has a huge meteorologist gig with this upcoming storm – and our sister is refusing to help us out of spite. So, naturally, I kinda… freaked out. A little.

His brother thinks he’s overreacting.

I yelled at him/said some choice words. My brother is saying I shouldn’t have yelled at him because it was an honest mistake, and I guess all the time stuck in here is making me feel guilty. We do still have our phones, and it’s not like we’ll need to eat a squirrel or anything to survive before someone finds us. AITA for overreacting?

I can completely understand why he’s upset at his brother, but I think it would be reasonable to also be upset at his sister. Apparently, she knows they’re stuck but won’t help them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers him some perspective.

Another person thinks the situation is funny.

This person thinks it’s pretty reasonable for him to freak out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Here’s a suggestion about who to call for help.

I hope he calls the fire department. This would definitely be an interesting story for them to tell, and they’d probably be happy to help unless there’s an actual emergency situation at the moment, like a fire.

It’s completely reasonable for him to be mad at his brother, but he probably will laugh about this some day. In fact, his brother will probably really get sick of hearing him tell this story.

Leave it to a teenager to mess up this badly!

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