Woman Feels Exposed In Her Own Kitchen After Her New Neighbor Builds A Deck With No Curtains

Good fences make good neighbors, but only if the fence is tall enough.

A homeowner had lived beside the same neighbors for over a decade, sharing a standard six-foot wooden fence and a comfortable level of distance.

But when they sold the house after a remodel, and the new owner built a deck right off his dining room, facing her kitchen patio.

He also skipped the curtains and blinds, so now she can see him eye to eye whenever she’s cooking.

She now feels exposed in her own kitchen and is questioning what to do next.

Keep reading for the full story.

Too Close Neighbors My previous neighbors had some quirks but were nice enough. They were renters, and their sister’s husband owned the property.

The homeowners were used to a certain degree of cooperation.

We split the cost of the normal 6-foot wooden fence well over a decade ago. We could mostly hear them more than see them, as I think one or both of the brothers were hearing impaired.

But soon, these neighbors moved away and someone new took their place.

They sold the place very early this year after a complete remodel, which included removing all the curtains when they replaced the windows.

Immediately, the vibe was quite different.

Nice enough guy bought it, but he’s not terribly friendly. He did not put in blinds or curtains (just placed lots of plants there), and he built a deck off his dining room patio, which faces my kitchen/dining room patio.

The homeowner now has significantly less privacy.

And now when he enjoys his deck (mostly by grilling in the evenings, but also whenever he makes a phone call), I can see him eye to eye from my kitchen.

Now the homeowner is looking to get crafty.

Any ideas to visually separate our properties, other than a ten-to-twelve-foot fence? It’s so disconcerting to peripherally notice him outside and feel exposed while standing in my own kitchen. I would prefer not to replace the fence. My property is slightly higher elevation. Almost makes me miss my old neighbors.

Privacy is an important part of owning a home.

What did Reddit have to say?

Privacy is also the homeowner’s responsibility, as this user curtly points out.

Maybe a little landscaping could help.

This commenter had a very similar idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

This user thinks the windows could be adjusted better.

This homeowner has a fair complaint and a surprisingly easy fix, and the comments made that clear.

Her new neighbor isn’t doing anything wrong by enjoying his own deck, and he isn’t obligated to buy curtains so she can relax at her sink.

Still, feeling watched in your own kitchen is a real annoyance, and she doesn’t need a twelve-foot wall to solve it.

A little greenery beats a fence war anyday.

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