She Took A Reserved Parking Spot, And An Employee Boxed Her In With A Company Van

Imagine working at a company that has a few reserved parking spots just for your business, and there’s a sign clearly indicating that these parking spots are reserved for your company.

What would you do if a stranger parked in your spots, leaving you without a place to park?

In this story, we hear about a company where this exact situation happened, and the employees got revenge on the person who took their parking spot.

Let’s read all about it.

Park in company parking space? Enjoy being blocked for few days! Story from my boyfriend’s work. The company owns 2 parking spaces in front of the building. They have a sign there saying that these parking spaces are owned by the company so other people dont park here.

But people don’t read signs.

One lady parked there, she probably didnt notice the sign, happens. So when company vehicle got back and found their space occupied they parked it in front of this lady car, blocking her. That same day no one came to ask to re-park so this lady can get away with her car.

Let’s see how the lady reacted.

On the second day lady came in STORMING and DEMANDING they park company vehicle out of her way immediately so she can get her car and that she had to take the taxi yesterday because nobody was working when she came for the car (she came laaaateeee). The guy she was talking to just said, with smirk on his face: “we are sorry, we do not have keys from the vehicle. Our boss have them and he is not here, please come tomorrow.” He said that with the keys in his pocket. Maybe try being nice next time! (Guess she needed to take taxi that day again hehe).

Wow! Hopefully, that lady learned her lesson and won’t park in reserved parking spaces next time.

Reading signs in a life skill.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the annoying lady is pretty lucky.

Another person would’ve taken calling a tow truck to the extreme!

Here’s another story about someone parking where they weren’t supposed to park.

She may not have seen the sign. That’s fair enough, but after this, I’m pretty sure she’s going to double check for signs!

She seriously is lucky that they didn’t tow her car. That would’ve been even more expensive and even more of a hassle.

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