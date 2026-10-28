Woman’s Landlord Keeps Adding Clothes To The Washing Machine While She’s Using It, And She Doesn’t Know How To Make Her Stop

When you live with your landlord it can be hard to establish boundaries since you are living in their house.

What would you do if when you put your clothes into the washing machine, the landlord would often come around and add other things in with them, including a dirty mop?

That is what is happening to the person in this story, and they think it is pretty gross, but they don’t know how to get it to stop.

It is clear that they need to address this issue directly or it will never stop. Read through the full story below and see what you think they should do.

My landlord just opened my washing machine to put a dirty mop I just need to vent, because I’m losing my mind in this house.

These are some odd rules.

I’m a person who struggles with boundaries, but I’m still trying to put them. I DON’T MIND if anybody asks me beforehand to put anything in the washing machine with my laundry. The thing is: the rules of the house (we live with the landlord) is that we, the ‘guests’, can only put 1 WASHING MACHINE a week. And we MUST put one every two weeks with our bed sheets.

What is the landlord doing?

I woke up early, I put my washing machine (this includes all my clothes, work clothes, underwear…) and while I’m having breakfast, I hear her opening the washing machine and putting something inside, without saying anything. She sees me in the kitchen and says ‘oh you’re awake early’ (not really, as it was 8:30 am and I normally wake up at 7 am lmao)

Why would she put things in with her laundry?

The thing is, I’ve been crying over this (looool) but because it’s just one after another. I feel it’s completely disrespectful. She puts A LOT OF WASHING MACHINES during the week. The mop was used on Tuesday and today is Saturday. Last Sunday she asked me to put the mop and some dirty towels with my laundry (it was my bed sheets and towels, so I didn’t mind, and she asked beforehand).

This would make anyone uneasy.

But really, just opening and putting the dirty mop of cleaning the floor, with chemicals and stuff, with my everyday clothes, without saying anything? If she would have asked probably I would have say yes. And I don’t know who how to proceed because I already said something yesterday about noises when I’m sleeping, and also complained because they leave the pan full of oil… Idk man. Just needed to rant. Thanks for reading.

Having your landlord add things into your laundry is weird and inappropriate. She definitely needs to establish some boundaries.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is most certainly a weird situation.

Using the laundromat is not a bad idea.

Yeah, only doing one load of laundry per week is crazy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

She definitely needs to move out.

This person says to find another roommate.

This is disgusting and she should not put up with it. At the end of the day, however, she will likely need to move out.

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