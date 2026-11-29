A Big Sister Mentioned a New Year’s Party to Her Parents—So Her Younger Sister Stormed Out Over a Holiday Birthday That Always Got Overshadowed

Having a birthday on a major holiday means always being forced to share the spotlight, whether you like it or not.

One young woman’s little sister was born on New Year’s Day, and she’d spent years watching her birthday get overshadowed by everyone else’s celebrations.

She wasn’t a party person and preferred a quiet day with her favorite snacks, but secretly she’d always hoped for a bigger ordeal.

So when the older sister showed their parents an ad for a New Year’s party, the family jumped at the idea.

The younger sister stormed out and now the older sister wonders where she went wrong.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for accidentally suggesting my parents to attend a nye party a day before my sister’s birthday? My sister’s (16F) birthday is on 1st January, and she is not much of a party person. She likes to spend the day by herself with her favourite snacks.

Her sister has other wishes for her special day, but so far, the family hasn’t been able to make it work.

Although I do know every year she wishes she could cut a cake exactly at midnight, my parents attend a NYE party every year, so it hasn’t been possible to do so. Yesterday at night, me, my sister, and our parents were sitting together.

That’s when she started getting ideas for her own holiday plans.

I saw a reel showing there will be a grand New Year party at a five-star hotel in our area on the night of December 31st. I showed it to my dad (initially to ask permission to go with my friends, I was trying to hint to him). I didn’t tell him we should go or anything, I just showed him and said, “Looks fun.” That’s it.

So when they started discussing attending the party, her sister got really upset.

My mom, dad, and I are party people, but my mom and dad are the bigger ones. My parents usually just take me to these parties because my sister is underage. They suggested we should go. The moment my dad said this, my sister stormed out of the room.

Now her sister feels her birthday is being overshadowed.

I went to her and asked her what happened. She got mad at me for telling them to attend a party on her birthday. I told her I am confused because it was them who suddenly decided. I never said anything. My sister told me she had some plans, and it’s all ruined. I told her to talk to them, because obviously we didn’t know about her plans. AITA?

Sounds like no one in this family really communicates that well.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user smells the favoritism from a mile away.

Being a homebody doesn’t mean you no longer require human connection.

This commenter sees to the core of this dysfunctional family relationship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

This user doesn’t buy that this was all some kind of misunderstanding.

Her sister “likes to spend the day with her favorite snacks” because that’s all she’s been allowed to do. It’s more of a coping mechanism than an actual preference.

For the older sister, it’s convenient to paint this narrative that her sister liked being alone. If she hadn’t, that would mean sacrificing her own desires.

She knew what her younger sister really wanted for her birthday, but ultimately she just didn’t care.

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