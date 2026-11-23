A Cashier Requests Two Days Off Work, But The Scheduling App Drops One And His Manager Gets Annoyed When He Has To Change It

It’s frustrating when you do exactly what your boss asks and a glitch makes it look like you didn’t.

One employee used the new scheduling app to mark Tuesday and Wednesday as days he couldn’t work.

But when the schedule came out, he was down for Tuesday, so he asked his manager to take him off that shift.

The manager tried moving it to Wednesday, but that was the day of his friend’s birthday and the one day the app still showed he couldn’t work.

Once he realized the app had dropped Tuesday, he explained what happened and offered to work another day, but the manager didn’t reply.

Read on to see what you think about the whole situation.

Manager getting annoyed I am unavailable to work certain days and our works system didn’t register my unavailability My job uses this really tedious app to handle our clocking in, scheduling, and time off. We recently switched over from a much simpler system. Basically, two days next week, I am unavailable for the entire day (Tuesday and Wednesday). I had first been unavailable for only one day (Tuesday), but then a friend invited me to a birthday celebration (I don’t get to see this friend often), and since I hadn’t yet gotten my schedule, I, of course, said yes.

When he checked the app, he was scheduled to work on the wrong day.

I then went onto my work app and added that I was unavailable for Wednesday as well. When requesting the birthday date off, I literally saw that my previous unavailability date was still registered. Fast-forward to today, and my boss put me on a shift on Tuesday. Now, since I have three shifts that week (16-hour contract, so the minimum is two shifts a week), I requested to have that one date removed as I was unavailable. My boss didn’t understand at first and tried to move that shift to the day of my friend’s birthday, Wednesday.

Unfortunately, his manager was getting annoyed.

I had to politely go back and forth with my manager, and I could tell they were getting more annoyed. They proceeded to say that any unavailability not noted down would not be honored. But the thing is, both days were noted down?? The work app’s system, for some reason, overrode the initial request and only showed that I was unavailable on Wednesday.

Frustrated, he hates using apps like that.

Because I felt bad for causing confusion, I even offered to work different days next week to make up for the removed shift, but my boss has now left me on delivered. Now, yes, these things happen, but I have dedicated commitments both days that I cannot rearrange. I just find it ridiculous that my boss gave me an attitude when I already explained that it wasn’t my fault and that I had noted both days down. I am already having to do days’ worth of overtime due to our work firing a full-time coworker (DURING PEAK TOURIST SEASON, MIND YOU), and it’s putting stress on everyone. This is why I hate these work apps, which usually crash and go down. They’re never as reliable as they need to be!!

Eek! This sounds like a very unlucky situation.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

This could happen.

According to this word salad, it matters to some and not to others.

Fair question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.

Yes, apps can be annoying sometimes.

It sounds like they need to communicate better.

He put both days in the app like he was supposed to, but next time, it might be worth sending his manager a quick text if there’s a day he absolutely can’t work.

At the same time, once he explained what happened and offered to work another day, the manager could’ve answered him.

Leaving him hanging doesn’t do much to get that shift covered.

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