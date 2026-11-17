Dad Gives His Family A 7:30 AM Departure Time, But Somehow Expects Everyone To Be Ready 20 Minutes Ahead Of Schedule

Imagine making plans with family members, and you all agree on a time that you’ll be ready to go. What would you do if the person who was driving was ready early and was mad at everyone else that they weren’t ready yet?

In this story, we hear about this exact situation. The dad set a time for everyone to be ready, but then he was mad when everyone wasn’t ready 20 minutes earlier than the time they had originally agreed to be ready.

This isn’t a dad with little kids either. His kids are all grown up, and one of them finally makes a few realizations that day.

Let’s read all about it.

Dad told us to be ready at 730, then was mad cause we weren’t ready at 710! Flew in for a family funeral several yrs ago, and was reliant on other people to get me from point a to point b. Several of us were, but there were plenty of people with vehicles who were willing to cart us around. It was fun to get to know my much younger cousins (who were driving us), too! Last night in town, my dad tells me and three others that we will leave the hotel at 730 the next morning for breakfast…before we all leave to go home. My dad told us each 730am, no less than three times per person.

They set their alarm.

We stayed up late, enjoying the time together, and my alarm was the first to go off the next am, at 650. We all tumbled out of bed, and were exhausted zombies…late nights + grieving + enjoying family. At 710, my dad texts me that he’s ready to go. Ummmm. I told him we just woke up.

They’re both angry at this point.

He was MAD, and told me he was leaving at 715. Look, I don’t EVER wake up in a good mood, and I do my best to NOT text until I’ve been awake at least an hour, cause I’m so mad. But now I’m even more mad, cause my dad then starts blowing up my phone, and telling me he never told us that we were leaving at 730!!! He kept arguing with me, via text.

OP insisted on sticking to the original time.

I sat there and realized that this has been my entire life…him telling us a time, then wanting to leave earlier because HE was ready…then he yells and spits and sputters. I texted dad back, and told him that we would be ready AT 730, like he told each of us, and not sooner. He blew up my phone again and again, and I put it down and started getting ready. So we actually all got ready and packed by 725. And all four of us sat down in our hotel room and waited till 730…cause we were mad and petty!

OP made a couple realizations that day.

At 729, my brother stopped at our room…and asked if we wanted to ride with him to the restaurant! So we loaded into his vehicle, and I texted dad at 730 that bro came and got us, and we left with him! I was so glad to ride with my brother, because I KNEW that if we rode with my dad, he would yell at us the entire way to the restaurant. And I realized I was a grown adult, in my 40’s, and I no longer needed to let that man yell at me! That his gaslighting and yelling and belittling was ABUSE, and it was time to stop it from happening to me! So, we all laughed about being petty and making dad wait…and then letting someone else drive us after all the waiting!

Why say 7:30 if you don’t mean it? Unless someone’s about to miss a flight, 15 or 20 minutes doesn’t make that much of a difference. Dad should’ve waited until the time they all originally agreed on.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a theory about why OP’s dad was so upset.

This seems to be true.

Another person has an even pettier suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

This person shares what they would’ve done.

If the dad communicated what time to be ready via text, OP has proof that they agreed on 7:30am.

His dad sounds really annoying. I’m glad they didn’t let him ruin their morning. OP’s brother showed up at the perfect time.

Changing plans at the last minute is not cool.

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