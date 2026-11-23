Woman Does Nothing To Stop Her Dogs From Barking, So Her Neighbor Reported Her To The HOA

In most cases, HOAs are simply annoying. The rules are super picky, and most people don’t like their neighbors telling them what they can and cannot do at their own home.

However, there are some instances when the HOA is the good guy and when you can see why it might actually be helpful to live in an HOA.

This is one of those stories.

But the person who reported her neighbor to the HOA still feels conflicted about it. After all, it’s hard to imagine reporting someone to the HOA being something anyone but a Karen would do.

Still, I think she did the right thing. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for reporting my neighbor to the HOA? I have lived in my current neighborhood for a year. Within the last 3 months, our neighbor has somehow gotten no less than 9 dogs of all different breeds. She keeps them in a kennel all day long and most of the night (8:00 am to 11:00pmish) and has been putting them out earlier and earlier recently (5:30am)

The dogs are bothering the whole neighborhood.

While the dogs are outside, they bark CONSTANTLY at people, birds, other dogs, a strong gust of wind, etc and the neighbor does absolutely nothing to attempt to discourage this. We have mentioned the noise to her numerous times as myself and other neighbors also have dogs and are working from home. She laughs it off and basically chalks it up to dogs being dogs.

The neighbor doesn’t seem to care.

While I do understand this, my other neighbor and I also have dogs and we do not allow them to constantly bark without at least trying to call for them or see what is causing the barking. Finally after the dogs being allowed to bark and sitting in their kennel from 5:30 am to 11:30 this week and numerous attempts to bring this up to here, I wrote a formal letter to our home owners association requesting them to step in. Now however, I wonder if I am overreacting. AITA?

I don’t think it’s wrong to go to the HOA in this case. That’s what the HOA is for.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls out the neighbor for animal abuse.

Another person would call animal control.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Here’s another vote for calling animal control.

It seems that a lot of people think animal control would help.

I feel bad for the dogs. They just need love and attention not to locked up and ignored all day everyday. Contacting the HOA is fine but animal control might actually be more helpful.

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