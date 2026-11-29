A Co-Worker Got Fired Because Of Him, And Now His Friends Are Giving Him A Hard Time About It

You never really know how some people are going to react to certain things that you tell them.

And it’s even more of a roll of the dice when you tell folks something like this guy did about what happened to him at work.

He was having some serious issues with a co-worker, so he decided to complain about him…and that’s when things got interesting.

Read his story below and see what you think about his situation.

I gave my CEO an ultimatum about a hostile co-worker. It worked, but I lost friends over it. “I need to get this off my chest. A few years ago (I feel better now, but it kinda traumatized me for a while), I left my job at a well-known company to join a crypto startup as their product owner. It was an exciting startup and I was given a big responsibility. It took me weeks to make sure this was exactly the role I wanted. Within my first week, I discovered they had also hired a part-time contractor who I felt was doing the work I was supposed to do.

This doesn’t sound good…

This guy would: Talk over me in meetings and intimidatingly question my work Be “bros” with the co-founders, so it was hard for me to chime in. They’d make decisions among themselves in meetings and I just felt sidelined. Make product decisions in the public channel without consulting me or collaborating with me, despite me being the product owner. Send a bunch of product decisions in the company notion framing it as “just cleaning up the notion” while I was asleep (different timezone) with zero collaboration. Basically treat me like I was just there to execute his vision.

How strange…

And he was part time in a different time zone… It’s possible he didn’t do it deliberately, maybe he just thought that was his role, maybe he was just slightly insensitive. But that also meant I had QUIT my REALLY GOOD JOB to do a role I did not sign up for. After dealing with this for a while (surfacing this issue to the founders multiple times), I finally reached my breaking point. I just felt really triggered every day. I went to my CEO and discussed my concerns and lack of ability to grow. I wanted to leave the company because I wasn’t set up to succeed. I didn’t outright say “either the contractor goes or I do” but it was implied that I was okay with leaving. Given my specialized and technical skill set, they chose to keep me and let the contractor go. Initially I felt really empowered by standing up for myself. It seemed like I was just there to execute on someone else’s vision. But when I shared this story with my friend group (mix of men and women), I got a completely unexpected reaction.

Huh?

The women were supportive, but the men in the group went quiet and distanced themselves from me and said that I was “making it up” while shaking their head. These were friends I had known for 6-7 years. One of the girls from the group told me the men were saying stuff behind my back like how I was too much, too aggressive, that I won’t get another job in crypto (which is false, by the way), and that I ruined my reputation. The weird part is they had nothing to do with the company … I had an inkling they felt threatened because I don’t think I ruined my reputation, LOL.

Now he has some doubts…

I started second guessing myself, wondering whether this was the right approach. I felt really bad for the guy, he later apologized to me via email a month later. It made me wonder if I was a bit too much. But I was just so fed up with the bros with big egos who just walk all over me, and the unexpected change in what I thought was my role, that I was so ticked off. I actually felt amazing after I gave the ultimatum, so empowered. But I also felt really guilty too and wondered if the founders stopped trusting in me. Anyway I ended up staying a year, but I was checked out 6 months in due to the boys club culture becoming even more pronounced and the company going nowhere. I think I’m still feeling bad about the whole fiasco and posting this for my own closure. I just wanted to seek any perspectives on this matter.”

Check out what reader had to say about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

Well, it sounds like his co-worker messed around and found out…

And that’s on him!

I’m kind of surprised his friends weren’t more supportive…

It doesn’t sound like he did anything wrong!