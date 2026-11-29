Man’s Co-Worker Tosses His Lunch While Cleaning Out The Office Fridge, But Gets Upset When He Reports It To Their Manager

Bringing a lunch to work is a great way to save money, eat healthy, and save time compared with going out every day.

What would you do if one of your coworkers was cleaning out the refrigerator and they threw away your packed lunch, so you didn’t get to eat that day?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he got upset and complained to the manager, and now the coworker is upset with him since he got in trouble, so he wonders if he should have kept his mouth shut.

Read through all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for getting my coworkers in trouble over a sandwich My coworkers threw away my lunch today, and I’m still mad about it.

Getting your lunch in at work isn’t always easy.

So, here’s what happened: I get to work this morning and put my lunchbox in the fridge. About 11am, I get an email that my manager is ordering take out if anyone is interested. I reply (to the group) that I brought a lunch today, but thanks for asking! Lunch is typically from 12-1pm, but I’m a healthcare provider and almost never actually get a lunch break, today was no different.

Keeping the refrigerator clean is important.

Between appointments, charting, phone calls, etc- I did not get a lunch. At about 1:30, we get a teams message that the fridge is going to be cleaned out and anything unmarked would be thrown away, suggesting we go grab anything we don’t want tossed. I’m with patients at this point and don’t see the message for a while, but don’t think much of it when I do. Then around 5pm I finally finish with appointments and I’m starving.

Leaving food to rot can lead to problems.

Most everyone has left for the day, so I go to the kitchen to grab my lunch box so I can eat while I write my notes. It’s then I discover that whoever cleaned the fridge had OPENED MY LUNCH BOX AND THROWN AWAY MY SANDWICH. They then put my now empty bag back in the fridge, still unzipped. Now, I could have understood if my lunch was just loose. But to take my lunch bag out of the fridge, unzip it, dig through it and take my sandwich out of it and throw it away!?

People can’t keep track of every lunch bag.

Plus, the whole office was on the email that I replied to stating I had brought a lunch and would not be ordering food, so it’s not crazy there was a lunch box in the fridge. Now I’m starving, still have at least an hour of work left to do, and I’m just generally angry that someone thought it was ok to open my lunch box.

Good, the manager is handling the issue well.

Not to mention the cost of food, I had made myself one of those fancy sandwiches on nice bread with fixings, so it wasn’t a super cheap lunch. So, I text my manager and explain what happened and that I felt it was inappropriate for my lunch bag to have been opened and my lunch thrown away. She replied agreeing with me and apologized. She said she would talk with those that had cleaned the fridge and make it clear that should not have happened.

There are ways to avoid this type of thing.

Now some of my coworkers are annoyed with me because “the people that cleaned the fridge were just trying to help” and I shouldn’t have gotten them in trouble. And while I can appreciate their efforts to make the fridge clean and more usable for all of us, I really can’t wrap my head around thinking it was ok to open someone’s lunch box and throw away its contents.

He was just upset at the situation.

I also don’t know if it’s an overreaction, but part of me feels like it was an invasion of my privacy to go through my lunch box? I finally got home a few hours later and was able to eat dinner, so I’m less hangry now, but I honestly still feel like it was just not ok that they did that. So, AITA for telling my boss?

Honestly, it seems like nobody did anything intentionally wrong, and it was handled properly when he reported the issue. In the future, maybe the people cleaning the fridge should just put a note on a lunch bag that says it will be thrown away in 48 hours or whatever.

Either way, he may have gotten upset over something small, but his manager and coworkers seem willing to adjust.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is a great way to handle it in the future.

Who knows, this could be true.

This commenter says that the coworker was out of line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Giving so little notice about the refrigerator being cleaned was not good.

The coworkers should have known.

He was right to complain, but it is time to let it go.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in. Read Story →