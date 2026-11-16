A College Student Got Upset Because Her Friend Wouldn’t Have a Deep Debate Over a Video She Didn’t Understand

Yikes…the two women featured in this story are college students…

But by the sound of it, they sound more like girls in middle school!

And I have a feeling you’re gonna agree with me after you dig in to the story that one of them wrote.

Check out what this college student had to say about the feud she’s having with a friend of hers.

Get started now!

AITA if my friend kept avoiding the issue I want to discuss her with? “Me and my friend have been friends for years now. We send each other videos almost every day as a way keeping contact while both of us having busy lives with college. One day, my friend sent a post video to me, which unfortunately I didn’t understand the main joke of it. So I asked her if she explain what it means.

Okay…

She replied, “shhhh you dont need to understand” I know she meant in jokey lighthearted way, but I can’t help but feel dismissed. So I confront her about it, saying, “if I ask something, that means I genuinely want to understand it.” She sent a corny Roblox crying image reaction. Then she explained it.

Do these people sound immature, or is it just me?

I am relived with the fact she finally explained it, but the previous corny Roblox crying image ticked me off. So I replied, “can you not send corny reaction image when I’m serious?”

And maybe they’re both insane…?

She then goes around said she hurt by my words and didn’t understand. I make a bullet point where I explain from beginning to end how her response make me feel dismissed and how I was hurt. Then she sent me a super lengthy paragraph of an apology. By the end of it saying how she need to step back from the conversation before I could reply anything at all. I don’t like the apology because it’s very obvious “fix-it-all” and made when its was fawning rather cohesive way. Some of wording just more explaining her sides of things than focused on apologizing for hurting me and suggest way to make up to it. Her main action is to back away rather sitting in discomfort with me in addressing the issue until the end. Not giving a definite date despite i ask later on just straining it further. Anyway, I go silent for like a week before finally sent another reply, “contact me when you’re in a better state of mind. I’d rather have a proper discussion with both of us presence backing away at end of it. I do value our friendship, so I want to have a hard conversation with you properly. I would appreciate that.” “If you want to end the conversation, you may as well. Just give out the sign (red emoji stop sign) if the words are too much for you”

These people…wow…

Then it’s silent for two weeks and four days. Then all she does is sent me a random cute bunny video. That ticked me off. Just a random video, not a single acknowledgment of the previous conversation we had. Like wanting it to be brushed under the rug and pretend everything fine. Like someone who waits until my anger just passed so we can get back on surface level conversation that’s all happy and jolly. I do admit, I have anger issues, that is true. I thought having a friend, we should have this conversation because i am genuinely trying to clear up the air of what I don’t. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

And another person said this is all her fault.

These folks sound extremely immature!

Is this what college students are like these days…?

Yikes!

She REALLY needs to lighten up…