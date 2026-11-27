A Family Walked Out Of A Restaurant When They Learned That Pancakes Weren’t On The Menu

Call me crazy, but if I go into a restaurant and a certain item isn’t on the menu, I move on with my life and pick out something else to eat.

Is that weird?

No, of course it isn’t!

Which is why the story you’re about to read is so strange…

Check out what happened when a family got upset because a place didn’t have pancakes.

Get started now!

You were told they don’t serve pancakes! “We go to a small breakfast/lunch restaurant quite frequently. The hours are Wed-Sun 6 am-2 pm. They do not have pancakes or waffles. It seems strange, I’ll admit, but their limited menu is absolutely delicious. We don’t order pancakes or waffles at other breakfast places, so it doesn’t affect us at all. This restaurant also has a food truck that is open most days/hours that the restaurant isn’t. It has a different menu that includes pancakes. Last Saturday we got sat next to a table with an older teen, an adult female, and an adult male. They already have their drinks (OJ, iced tea, and coffee). We hear them order. We proceed to place our drink order. They are still at their table. We get our drinks and place our order. We start hearing a conversation from their table.

Here we go…

“They have the stuff to make them. That’s crazy they won’t.” We kind of look at each other but eh, okay. They get up and LEAVE! We look at each other and start our own conversation about how that was weird that they just left. Maybe they’ll come back. Nope! The owner comes back a few minutes later and begins clearing their table. We talk to her saying how weird it was.

Really?

She proceeded to tell us that they left because the daughter couldn’t get pancakes. And get this: They were told there were no pancakes WHEN THEY GOT THERE and still proceeded to order food. They walked out, they didn’t pay for their drinks, and just said they were canceling their order. The order that was already being cooked to their specifications. The restaurant lost money on the food and drinks. They missed out on a delicious breakfast because their entitled kid couldn’t get pancakes.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader made a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

And this individual nailed it.

Oh, the humanity!

I wonder if they’ll ever get over this…

Sad!

Some people are SO rude…and entitled!