Worker Gets Frustrated With Micromanaging Boss Who Won’t Even Let Him Drink Coffee At Work

Well, this is a new one!

I’ve heard about a lot of unusual and stupid workplace rules over the years, but I can’t say that I’ve ever heard this one before.

A man explained why he’s not too crazy about his job for a number of reasons…

And one of them is that his boss won’t let him drink coffee.

Doh!

Let’s take a look at what he had to say about this.

Boss doesn’t want me to get a coffee during work. “We’re not allowed to have coffee during work.

I already don’t like this place…

I’ve never experienced this at a job. Some have even sent me to the machine because I can’t function without it. It was a big problem. I was quickly chugging coffee while waiting for glue to dry. I work in a niche trade, so it’s not easy to find a job elsewhere. I also want to work here because I can acquire the skills I want to develop more. They are also lucky to have me, because I have experience which is pretty rare for someone my age. They really want me there too with the experience I have. They haven’t found anyone the past 4 years.

Uh oh…

It’s sad because I am new at this job and close buddies with one of the guys and this new boss we have is a terrible micromanager. I’ve even found fault in the stories he tells me. He says he has been working there for 4 years already (not true, 2 years) and some other stuff, not going into detail here. A lot of people have left because of him and the place has changed in a bad way.

Coffee is vital to life!

The coffee is something minor, but I have been warned by a lot of people about him ever since I started. I was be compliant until I signed the contract after my first month. It’s sad to see how my co-workers who have been loyal for 10 years are frightened by this micromanaging liar. Some are also too conditioned to be compliant with working overtime every day. I’m not afraid of losing my job. I have some other people jumping waiting for me to return to their company. I won’t quit, but it’s hard seeing this dynamic with a boss you can’t trust. He also set the clock three minutes earlier for some weird reason. Everyone keeps changing it back, but each time he changes it back apparently.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual has an idea…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

And this Reddit user asked a question…

I don’t think I’d get a whole lot of work done if I was able to drink as much coffee as I want.

No way!

This is not a good rule for the office…

Imagine not being able to drink coffee at work?!?!