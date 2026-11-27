A Teenager Found Out Her Friend Made Inappropriate Comments And Now She’s Being Accused Of Spreading Rumors Because She Told Other People About It

All I can say about this group of friends is…

There’s a whole lot of drama going on!

And I mean A LOT.

Backstabbing, rumors, innuendo, all kinds of gossip…

It never ends!

Check out what this teenager had to say about why her friend group seems to be coming apart at the seams.

AITA for “spreading rumors.” “My friend Nate (M17) texted me saying my friend Abby (F17) and her friend Chloe (F17) were talking badly about me. Abby, Becky (F18), and I have been friends for 5 years. They’ve always been a duo, and I’ve felt like the third wheel. I’ve told them this hurts me, but nothing changed. Abby recently became close with Chloe, and I feel she has started acting similarly. There’s also an issue with Becky and inappropriate things about race. She once played a song called “My N-Word” around me and said “if I could, I would,” referring to saying it herself. She did it again a week later while I was driving. I didn’t say anything either time because I froze.

This is crazy…

I know I probably should’ve addressed it there, but I’m Black and don’t use the word myself and she knows this, and the fact that I don’t like that word being used. I’ve talked to some friends about how Abby and Becky treat me, which I admit could be gossiping. Abby eventually said she didn’t want to hang out anymore because of “drama,” accusing me of gossiping, complaining, being two-faced, and talking behind people’s backs. She brought up me saying Becky is mean and her boyfriend Bill is annoying. Abby had previously agreed that some of Becky’s behavior toward me was weird.

Well, what did she expect…?

I said I was hurt by Abby talking about me, making me feel like a backup friend, and choosing Becky/Chloe over me. I admitted I had also spoken negatively about her after finding out she was talking about me. I explained my issues with Becky. Abby said she never talked behind my back and that rumors came from other people. She also said Becky isn’t against black people because she doesn’t treat people differently based on race and told me, “Not everything is about your skin color.” I got angry and said she couldn’t understand being a person of color in a small town because she’s white. She said white people get discriminated against too and told me to grow up. I blocked her. Becky then said she wasn’t against black people. I sent her a video I took of her playing the song and making the “if I could, I would” comment. She said it was a joke. We argued about other incidents, then stopped.

Around and around they go…

Monday morning, Becky accused me of spreading rumors and said she involved school administration. Her boyfriend Bill messaged my boyfriend Grady, who said he believed Becky had inappropriate thoughts. Bill apparently admitted Becky would say the N-word if she could, but knows she’d get in trouble. Then Abby posted an old picture of me and her with Chloe’s face edited over mine. People sent it to me, Grady confronted her, and she deleted it. I then asked Nate what happened. He said they were playing a category game, and when “person you can’t stand the most” came up, Abby immediately named me and Grady. He also said Abby and Chloe have been talking badly about me since school started and that he’s never heard them say anything nice about me. I know I’m not completely innocent because I’ve talked badly about them too. Who is in the wrong, and how can I resolve this peacefully?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding.

And another reader didn’t hold back.

Jeez…talk about DRAMA.

But kids will be kids, right?

These folks should probably stop trying to be friends at this point…