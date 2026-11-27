A Man Is Furious After His Neighbor Used His Leaf Blower to Dry All the Plants He Just Watered

War amongst neighbors is alive and well, my friends!

And the story you’re about to read proves it…

A man went on the record and explained why he’s frustrated with a neighbor who just can’t seem to mind his own business.

Are y’all ready for this?

Read on and check out what he had to say!

Watered my outdoor plants and my neighbor blows them dry with his leaf blower. “Today was the only day I could get outside and mow the lawn. As I was mowing, I realized I need to water the bushes. Sometime in February, I had boxwoods planted in my front yard and as a property divider between my house and my idiot neighbor.

This guy sounds like a lot of fun…

Real quick on my neighbor, he’s the type who is uptight about his lawn, he can walk on your property, but don’t you dare set foot on his or get cut grass on his car, because he’ll wait until you get home and confront you. He will also watch me from inside his house like a creepy old jerk. I have written posts about him before on here, lots of posts. Overall, he’s a big OCD jerk and there’s something wrong with him. After I mowed, trimmed the grass, and blew the cut grass off the sidewalks, I started to water the boxwoods. This guy likes to wait until I am inside before he comes outside to blow grass back onto my lawn. It doesn’t matter if the cut grass was picked up by a breeze and landed on his property, or if I used a bag on my mower, he will go out there for over ten minutes with his leaf blower.

Jeez…

He will blow his car, driveway, sidewalk, blow stuff back towards my property, he even blew dried cut grass further onto my lawn. This guy is not right. When I was done with the watering, I was sitting inside, just trying to relax before heading to the shower, and I hear the idiot neighbor outside. After going up and down the sidewalk and his driveway, he walks onto his porch, hops onto his flat garage roof top, and continues to blow pollen and whatever at my house. Then I noticed him standing on the edge of his garage, pointing the blower at my boxwoods, and blowing them. I saw the branches shake back and forth. What the hell?! I was so livid, I wanted to run out there and scream at him, but I had to put the remainder of energy I had left into staying inside and walking away. I dislike that jerk so much.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

And another individual offered some advice…

What a jerk!

It sounds like this fella needs to get a hobby, or a pet, or something…

This guy’s neighbor has way too much time on his hands!