A Grandma Questioned Her Son’s Parenting After He Defended His Toddler Throwing a Bike—Now Her Husband Says She Should’ve Stayed Out of It

It’s hard to stay out of your grown kids’ parenting when you’re the one dealing with what their child is doing.

One grandmother asked her two-year-old granddaughter to keep her bike on the floor after the little girl started throwing it.

Unfortunately, her son overheard and asked why she was micromanaging his daughter. That caught her off guard, especially since he’d recently told her he and his wife were struggling to set limits.

She explained that someone could get hurt, but he asked why she’d let him climb trees when he was a kid.

To her, climbing a tree and throwing a bike at someone were two different things. So she asked him if he was trying to raise his daughter to get along with other people or just keep her alive.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA? I asked my son if he was raising his daughter or just keeping her alive. I asked my 2-year-old granddaughter not to throw her bike on the couch or at me. I told her (quite gently) that floor toys stay on the floor and she couldn’t play with it if she threw it. My son overheard and asked why I was “micromanaging” her and said that she can do whatever she wants. About 2 weeks ago, he told me she is very difficult and at times “a nightmare,” and that he and his wife wanted to actively instill in her good values and behavior.

When she tried to reason with her son, he wasn’t very receptive.

His comments tonight seem contrary to that. He challenged my reasoning, and I explained the safety concerns and property damage risks. He countered by asking why I let him climb trees as a child. Frankly, his reasoning baffled me. I said I thought the goal was to raise a child who could get along well with others in society, and I asked him whether his goal was to raise her or to just keep her alive. He said he didn’t understand where that was coming from.

After the fact, her husband said she should’ve stayed out of it.

It has been my policy to not interfere at all in his parenting, but he recently confided in me that they were struggling and needed to make some changes. He admits they have chosen the easy road of keeping peace rather than the hard road of setting boundaries. My son doesn’t seem upset with me, but he also doesn’t seem interested in talking about it further. My husband thought I was wrong to say anything at all. I did not think I was wrong to bring it up at all, but it seems to me that I shouldn’t bring it up again. AITA?

Eek! Her son seems to want what’s right, but he’s definitely on the wrong track.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about her speaking up.

This person thinks he knows he messed up but doesn’t want to admit it.

It does sound like that.

Yet another person who thinks he knows how bad it is.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this is something he should really consider.

Her son picked a strange time to complain about micromanaging.

For starters, Grandma shouldn’t have to sit there and let a bike get thrown at her just because her son is in the room.

Besides, if his daughter gets used to doing whatever she wants at home, she’s in for a rude awakening when she starts school.

The bottom line is that she was right to speak up about the bike, but she’s said her piece about the rest of it. Hopefully, her son and his wife take it from here.

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