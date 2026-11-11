A Man Asks His Manager To Do Her Share After She Takes Credit For His Work, But She Falls Into A Window Well And Hurts Her Back Badly Enough That She Has To Find Another Job

For the most part, we can all agree that taking credit for someone else’s work is a lot easier than doing it yourself.

One cleaning crew supervisor was used to handling the toughest parts of the job, so it came as a surprise when he got written up after doing more than his fair share of work.

Unfortunately, his manager had taken credit for the work and told the boss that he’d been slacking off.

Once he found out what she’d said, he threatened to quit. The company offered him a raise to stay, but that didn’t change how he felt about working with her.

So when the two were sent out on another job without the rest of the crew, he decided she could do half the work this time.

Read on to see exactly what happened when she took on a task he usually handled.

Old manager lied and took credit for my work, made her actually do work with me and now she can’t work because of an injured back and had to find work elsewhere I work at a company that cleans buildings. Windows, gutters, carpets, you name it. The old manager would bark orders at everyone while they did all the work. I’m the onsite supervisor, but unlike other supervisors, I actually do the most dangerous, physically intensive jobs onsite (ladders, machines, etc.) while the other workers assist me.

As it turned out, the woman had lied.

One day, I did about 80 percent of the job singlehandedly, while the manager and the others ****** around all day. Later on, I got written up. I found out she had taken credit for my work and lied, saying that it was I who was ******* around, and the idiot boss believed her. I told them she was full of ****, taking credit for my work, and I was going to quit. They begged me not to go and upped my pay. I was still ******.

Then, she was forced out of work altogether.

Fast forward, we end up at a job where it’s just the two of us. Instead of me doing everything, I make her do half the work. She ends up busting her back by falling down a window well (which is a job I usually do) and can no longer work the job. Well, so much for taking credit for my work. She couldn’t do what I do every day for just one day. We have a better manager now, and work is much better.

Wow! It seems like this woman was a determent to herself.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

Well, that’s one way to look at it.

This person seems to think the story is fake.

Yes, they are!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Yes, that is a little concerning, but she’s a manager and should’ve known better.

It’s funny how things work out sometimes.

She was happy to take credit when he did the work, so it seems fair that he expected her to do her share the next time.

And while it’s a shame she got hurt, it does sound like this kind of work was outside of her skillset.

The good news here is that now he has a manager he likes working with, and it sounds like that’s made a big difference.

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