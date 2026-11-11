A Teenager Refused To Spend Her Birthday On A Family Trip, So Her Father Called Her An Ungrateful Brat

Birthday gifts should reflect what the person actually wants, not just what others want to give.

In this story, a teenager learned that her mother planned a birthday trip on her birthday that she didn’t ask for.

When she said no, her dad took over the planning and insisted they visit Utah and go hiking instead.

But if it were up to her, she just wanted to stay at home and celebrate her birthday in peace.

Check out the full details below.

WIBTA if I didn’t want to go on a trip for my birthday? My mother made a promise on my behalf without my knowledge to my aunt. She told her that she’d take me and the family (12 people) on flights to Pennsylvania and book an Airbnb for the week of my birthday. That was supposed to be my gift. She told me this after saying a guitar pedal was too expensive. If I wanted anything like that for my birthday, I’d have to save up.

This teenager would rather stay home on her birthday.

My dad was pretty mad and talked her out of it because that was insane. But he told me that he had to spend these “flight points” he had been saving up because they all expire. It needs to be on my birthday. But I just wanna stay home. He told me I get to pick, and when I tried picking Vegas or California, he made 20 excuses about why they were bad picks. He kept insisting that we must go to Utah (something he’s been obsessing over, not me).

Her dad insisted that they go to Utah and that she would love it there.

When I said no, he called me ungrateful and said most people my age don’t go anywhere. He also said the Utah mountains were just going to be so beautiful. And I’d change my mind after a week of hiking (I hate hiking, he knows this). I just wanted to stay home and eat a cheesecake.

He called her an ungrateful brat.

When I try to explain this, I’m just guilt-tripped and called an ungrateful brat. Am I? My birthday gift isn’t even something I asked for, and it’s not even my gift. It’s my dad’s gift to himself, right?

Yikes! Calling someone ungrateful for not wanting a birthday trip they never requested seems unfair.

OP’s parents may have good intentions, but a gift should make the birthday person happy.

Rather than force them to go and enjoy a vacation planned around someone else’s preferences.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one sympathizes with OP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

Short and simple.

Finally, another quick suggestion.

For some people, the best birthday celebration is staying on the couch with a cheesecake.

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