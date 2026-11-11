A Cashier Takes His Time Fixing A Box Of Fries That Won’t Close After A DoorDash Driver Lectures Him About How Every Minute Matters

Being in a hurry doesn’t mean the cashier can get your food out any faster.

But one DoorDash driver didn’t see it that way when he placed an order at the counter and was told there would be a three minute wait.

It took a little longer than that, and when the cashier finally called his name, the driver took everything out of the bag to check it. That’s when he noticed one of the boxes wouldn’t close.

The cashier offered to fix it, but the driver was still upset about the wait. He told the cashier he should’ve gone back and made the food himself, even though he’d watched him take orders the whole time.

So when the cashier took that little box of fries back to the kitchen, he decided there was no need to rush.

Read on to see how many times he sent it back.

Dasher tells me, the cashier, I didn’t make his food fast enough. I was working the front counter when I got a DoorDasher. Him: “I’m picking up for DoorDash.” Me: “(My Restaurant) doesn’t accept third-party ordering, so we don’t actually get the order until the Dasher orders. I can do that for you.” Him: *Heavy sigh.* (Then, as fast as he could, he said the order.) “Did you get all that?”

From the start, the guy seemed very impatient.

Me: “Yes, it was (his order).” Him: “How long?” Me: “About three minutes.” Him: “Seriously?”

Unfortunately, the order took longer than expected.

Me: “I’ll call your name when the order is ready.” More than three minutes passed (because the cooks held on food) before I got his order. I checked his order for accuracy, and it was all there. I bagged it, added complimentary stuff for his customer, then called his name. Him: “Is this all of it?” *Starts unbagging each container and opening them on my counter, getting in the way of expo.* Me: “Yes, I just checked—”

Then, the guy started lecturing him.

Him: “Look at this box. It won’t close right.” Me: “Hm, it was closed when I put it in there. Maybe it got warped when you took it out.” Him: “You guys got to understand that every minute matters to people who do DoorDash. I don’t understand why it took you so long to make this.” Me: “I’m sorry. I didn’t make it, but I’ll make sure it gets corrected, sir.”

At this point, the cashier was done.

Him: “You should have gone back there and made it if you knew it wouldn’t be ready right away. I’m working!” I was honestly done. He had been sitting on the bench the whole time, watching me take orders back to back. When would I have made his food? So, I took the box that wouldn’t close and put it in the window. I slowly nitpicked it and sent it back five times before I finally gave it back. (For those wondering, it was a small container of fries.) I gave it back to the guy with a big smile and asked if it was how he wanted it. Of course, he said yes because he would look stupid having me send a container back again when it’s just a box of fries!!! And because time is money…

Yikes! If time is money, why waste it over such a small matter?

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about what this guy did.

This is an excellent point.

Here’s how a fellow Dasher feels about it.

Yes! This!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

This reader encountered something similar.

The driver had some nerve saying, “I’m working!”

What did he think the cashier was doing??

BUT! Sending the fries back five times was a bit much. After all, there was an innocent customer waiting for those same fries.

Next time, he’d be better off fixing the box once and sending the guy on his way.

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