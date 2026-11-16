A Man Called the Store Manager After Overhearing a Cashier Tell Coworkers Which Security Cameras Don’t Work—Now He Feels Guilty for Reporting Her

There’s nothing wrong with talking to a coworker, but some things shouldn’t be said in front of customers.
One man was checking out at his local grocery store when he noticed the cashier talking to two other employees.
At first, it sounded like she was training them. But then she started talking about the store’s security cameras, and she was loud enough for him to hear what they couldn’t see.
Once he got back to his car, he told a friend what he’d heard. The friend suggested calling the store manager, so he did.
Now he’s wondering if he should’ve left it alone.
Read on to see how it all played out.
AITA for reporting a cashier for talking too much while ringing me up?
I was being rung up at my local grocery store, and the cashier had 2 other cashiers with her.
I think she was training them, which is not the issue.
She was loudly talking to them about which cameras in the store were real and which were fakes. Loudly enough that I heard her and that the other people in line probably did, too. It was a little busy in the store.
When he told his friend about it later, they suggested he turn the cashier in.
She was actually telling them which aisles had the most blind spots and all.
I know it’s important for employees to know things like this, but maybe don’t talk about it at the register, where everyone else can hear it, too?
When I got in my car, I told a friend about it, and they advised I call the store manager to let them know. So I did. And now I’m wondering if I’m an ** for calling?
AITA?
Oh no! That is a real concern.
Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.
This reader thinks he should’ve just said something to her.
Yet another person who also thinks he was wrong for it.
According to this comment, he made the right choice.
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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.
This reader thinks it depends on how big the company is.
He probably could’ve handled this without calling her boss.
It sounds like she was just trying to train the other cashiers, and she may not have realized how much everyone could hear.
For that reason, he should’ve just said something directly to her. She probably would’ve realized what she was doing and toned it down.
But instead, he called her manager, and that could’ve gotten her written up or, even worse, fired.
Enjoyed this story?
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Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
A Man Called the Store Manager After Overhearing a Cashier Tell Coworkers Which Security Cameras Don’t Work—Now He Feels Guilty for Reporting Her
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
There’s nothing wrong with talking to a coworker, but some things shouldn’t be said in front of customers.
One man was checking out at his local grocery store when he noticed the cashier talking to two other employees.
At first, it sounded like she was training them. But then she started talking about the store’s security cameras, and she was loud enough for him to hear what they couldn’t see.
Once he got back to his car, he told a friend what he’d heard. The friend suggested calling the store manager, so he did.
Now he’s wondering if he should’ve left it alone.
Read on to see how it all played out.
When he told his friend about it later, they suggested he turn the cashier in.
Oh no! That is a real concern.
Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.
This reader thinks he should’ve just said something to her.
Yet another person who also thinks he was wrong for it.
According to this comment, he made the right choice.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.
This reader thinks it depends on how big the company is.
He probably could’ve handled this without calling her boss.
It sounds like she was just trying to train the other cashiers, and she may not have realized how much everyone could hear.
For that reason, he should’ve just said something directly to her. She probably would’ve realized what she was doing and toned it down.
But instead, he called her manager, and that could’ve gotten her written up or, even worse, fired.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · aita, cashier, customer, ENTITY, grocery store, inappropriate comments, picture, reddit, report to manager, security risk, top
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