Woman Tells Her Mom She Won’t Argue About Science Because They Have Radically Different Views

Some things just aren’t worth arguing about…

In fact, I’d even say that MOST things aren’t worth it.

Because who has time for that?!?!

Well, as you most likely know, A LOT of people apparently do!

The woman who wrote today’s story has some serious friction with her mother, but now she claims she’s over the constant arguing.

Read on and see what you think about her story.

WIBTA for not wanting to argue with my mom? “WIBTA for telling my mom I wasn’t going to have a conversation about when mammals were on earth? I am going to preface this with I am very knowledgable on my subject. I have spent hour on hours on hours learning everything I could and can. I was watching a video from Milo Rossi last night, about young earth creationism and I asked her what she thought about it. I think she is a semi-young earth creationist, which I asked about, but otherwise went on about my business, taking notes. I then told her that some people believe that mammals just popped up on the earth right after dinosaurs died, and I was giggling about it.

Here we go…

She said ”well, how do we even know? How would we know if they are right or not?” I said that I wasn’t getting into it with her. She said ”why?” and I said ”’because it will end up in a argument” and she said I was ”too sensitive” and that ”I shouldn’t have brought it up if I was too sensitive to talk about it.”

These two ARE NOT on the same page…

I don’t talk about scientific things with her because the last time I did, it was about the Academy of Natural Sciences closing. I was upset about it and I was talking to her about it, hoping I could get her to sign the petition, and she said ”so what?” And I spent an hour explaining how them closing it and privatzing the most important collection of natural artifacts in the Americas was the government trying to gate keep and lock down our education to keep us dumb and unintelligent.

What’s the point of all this…?

And she said ”So what? You aren’t in Philly” and we got into an argument that lead to her being mad at me for a week. So when I told her I wasn’t going to talk to her about radio carbon dating, she said I was too sensitive. I was mad, obviously, and I told her ”well, not everyone wants to be uneducated” and I felt wrong for it. But also, she doesen’t bother to look into stuff, she just believes it on face value, just as it’s spoon fed to her. Unless it comes from me, and then its wrong. WIBTA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s to blame for this.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader said they both SUCK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I’m gonna agree with some of these readers…

She sounds like a bit of a troll!

Sorry, but the truth hurts!

It sounds like she goes out of her way to start fights with her mom…