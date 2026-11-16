Mom Takes Photos at Her Kids’ Sporting Events—And Other Parents Complained That She Takes Too Many Pictures of Her Own Kids and Not Enough of Theirs

It’s pretty insane how fired up some parents get about their kids and the sports they play, huh?

Well, what about getting all bent out of shape about the PHOTOS of them playing those sports?

That sounds a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?

Well, it’s happening to this mom!

She explained why other parents are upset with her about how she chooses to shoot and share her sports photography.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on.

AITA for not taking equal sports photos? “I have two active kids (18F and 16M), who play multiple varsity sports (football, soccer, lacrosse, etc.) in addition to travel teams, in the Midwest part of the country.

Sure, why not…?

I previously dabbled in casual photography, but a couple of years ago, I said ‘the hell with it’, and invested in some relatively serious gear. Pictures and videos are forever memories was how I justified the expense. Flagship body ($7,000), 3 different zoom lenses covering a focal range of 24 through 400, all large aperture, plus a couple prime lens. Lenses totaled about $20,000. Throw in bags, memory cards, batteries, flashes, etc., and the total was about $30,000.

She was serious about this!

I started taking photos at every game my kids were in. This was about 150-200 games a year. Lug the equipment around. Show up early to get set up. Focus more on the photos than the actual competition. This is a pretty large commitment. A typical game would involve taking 500+ photos in RAW format, of which maybe 100 are ‘keepers’. And the real work is running these 100 photos through Lightroom for editing (masking, cropping, lighting, advanced effects, etc..). All of the photos are then shared, free of charge, with the teams’ group page.

Of course, someone had to complain…

The problem arose when a couple of parents of teammates started complaining that 1/3 of the photos were of my kids, and the other 2/3 would be divided up amongst all the other players. I literally had one woman try to get me removed from the field sidelines if I was not going to be fair and equitable with the pictures I took. And mind you, access to the sidelines of a high school or travel game is not like the NFL or Premiere League. You don’t need a special press pass. At most, you just ask the athletic director if it’s okay. So, I guess the question is, AITA for not going out of the way to take approximately the same number of pictures of all the players, even though this is 100% voluntary and free of charge to everyone?”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said they all SUCK.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

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And this person shared their thoughts.

People get upset about pretty much everything these days, huh?

This whole thing is pretty ridiculous.

No doubt about it!

She needs to ignore these other parents and just do her thing!